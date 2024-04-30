Watergrove at Foolow, near Eyam, is a Grade II listed five-bedroom house with a detached two-bedroom annex. The property is on the market for £1.35million.

Dating back to the 1830s, the house boasts exposed beams, gothic arch windows and original lintels.

The ground floor contains a large entrance hallway/snug with log burning stove, a handmade solid wood kitchen with integrated appliances and a log burning stove, dining room, utility room and a wine cellar. On the first floor, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room with underfloor heating.

In the separate annex, known as The Stables, the space has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate dependent relatives or guests with wheelchair access and underfloor heating throughout. The annex contains an open plan living space with kitchen area, two double bedrooms and a shower room. The Stables offers potential to create a revenue stream as a holiday cottage, subject to change of use application.

Beautiful gardens, a tennis court and a double garage are also included in the sale.

Watergrove is marketed by Dales & Peaks and listed on Zoopla. For further details, call 01629 347674.

1 . Lovely location Watergrove at Foolow is surrounded by views of the Peak District countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Hand crafted The stunning kitchen has been handmade and handpainted and has integrated appliances. There is a log burning stove at one end of the room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Informal dining The open-plan kitchen is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales