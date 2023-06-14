News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness

Georgian farmhouse in rural Derbyshire with six bedrooms including games/cinema room and outbuildings offers tempting proposition for house-hunters with £899,995 budget

A Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse with outbuildings in beautiful Derbyshire countryside would be ideally suited for equestrian or smallholding purposes and offers huge potential for development.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

The six-bedroom home at Spendlove Farm, Ashleyhay, near Wirksworth, has been cherished by its current owners for nearly 40 years but they are now ready to downsize and have put their property on the market for £899,995.

Sitting on a 2.5-acre plot with far-reaching views, the house has a wealth of character and original features including ledge and brace doors and stone flagged floors.

Accommodation includes farmhouse kitchen, larder/cold store, cellar, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor. There are four double bedrooms, two with ensuites, arranged over two floors. The fifth and sixth bedrooms are currently used as a games/cinema room and a study.

Stone-built outbuildings in the courtyard include a log store, top shed, stable and store and these could be converted to residential, subject to the necessary planning approval.

The property has a gravelled driveway with parking and turning circle for several vehicles. At the side of the house is a stone-flagged patio which the current owners created using flagstones which were originally sited in the garage and were known to be used for supporting a cheese press.

At the front of the house is a paved seating area, ideal for outdoor dining in warm weather and to enjoy those far reaching views. There is a lawned front garden and an opening in the wall leads to a paddock.

Elsewhere in the grounds there is timber summerhouse and a well established vegetable and fruit garden with asparagus beds, soft fruit bushes, apple, pear and plum trees.

Spendlove Farm operated as a working dairy farm until the mid 1980s when most of the land was sold off at auction and the house and grounds were bought by its current owners.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Grant’s of Derbyshire. For more details, call 01629 347331.

This attractive six-bedroom Georgian farmhouse has been owned by the same family for nearly 40 years. Its owners now want to downsize and have put the property on the market.

1. 4aec3d79-ebee-4b8a-a16d-3423ed442f3a

This attractive six-bedroom Georgian farmhouse has been owned by the same family for nearly 40 years. Its owners now want to downsize and have put the property on the market. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is in keeping with the farmhouse, boasting exposed ceiling timbers and meat hooks, an oil-fired Aga housed in an original stone fireplace and slate tiled flooring.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is in keeping with the farmhouse, boasting exposed ceiling timbers and meat hooks, an oil-fired Aga housed in an original stone fireplace and slate tiled flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Diners can enjoy views over the front garden and the surrounding countryside beyond from this room which has flagstone flooring and a multi-fuel cast iron stove set in a wooden fire surround.

3. Dining room

Diners can enjoy views over the front garden and the surrounding countryside beyond from this room which has flagstone flooring and a multi-fuel cast iron stove set in a wooden fire surround. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open fireplace has a cast iron grate with marble hearth and wooden surround and is flanked by arched recesses. This bright and airy room has a large Georgian-style window looking out onto the front of the property and solid oak flooring.

4. Sitting room

The open fireplace has a cast iron grate with marble hearth and wooden surround and is flanked by arched recesses. This bright and airy room has a large Georgian-style window looking out onto the front of the property and solid oak flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DerbyshireGeorgianGrade IIZoopla