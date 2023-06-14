A Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse with outbuildings in beautiful Derbyshire countryside would be ideally suited for equestrian or smallholding purposes and offers huge potential for development.

The six-bedroom home at Spendlove Farm, Ashleyhay, near Wirksworth, has been cherished by its current owners for nearly 40 years but they are now ready to downsize and have put their property on the market for £899,995.

Sitting on a 2.5-acre plot with far-reaching views, the house has a wealth of character and original features including ledge and brace doors and stone flagged floors.

Accommodation includes farmhouse kitchen, larder/cold store, cellar, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor. There are four double bedrooms, two with ensuites, arranged over two floors. The fifth and sixth bedrooms are currently used as a games/cinema room and a study.

Stone-built outbuildings in the courtyard include a log store, top shed, stable and store and these could be converted to residential, subject to the necessary planning approval.

The property has a gravelled driveway with parking and turning circle for several vehicles. At the side of the house is a stone-flagged patio which the current owners created using flagstones which were originally sited in the garage and were known to be used for supporting a cheese press.

At the front of the house is a paved seating area, ideal for outdoor dining in warm weather and to enjoy those far reaching views. There is a lawned front garden and an opening in the wall leads to a paddock.

Elsewhere in the grounds there is timber summerhouse and a well established vegetable and fruit garden with asparagus beds, soft fruit bushes, apple, pear and plum trees.

Spendlove Farm operated as a working dairy farm until the mid 1980s when most of the land was sold off at auction and the house and grounds were bought by its current owners.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Grant’s of Derbyshire. For more details, call 01629 347331.

