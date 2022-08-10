Gardeners' paradise at 8 beautiful homes for sale in the Peak District and beyond

1. Ford House, Wyebank, Bakewell

Beautiful family home Ford House in Bakewell is described as an impressive three-bedroom detached property in a quiet location by Bagshaws Residential who are inviting offers in the region of £595,000. A stone columned storm porch and parquet floors in the entrance hall and dining room are among its attributes. There is a block paved in and out driveway and a garage/store. For more details, call 01629 347359.

Photo: Zoopla