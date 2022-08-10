Gardeners' paradise at 8 beautiful homes for sale in the Peak District and beyond

There are a number of properties to suit all budgets on the market right now.
We’ve taken the legwork out of you having to look round, so check out these homes with pretty gardens.
All the properties are listed on the Zoopla website.
1. Ford House, Wyebank, Bakewell
Beautiful family home Ford House in Bakewell is described as an impressive three-bedroom detached property in a quiet location by Bagshaws Residential who are inviting offers in the region of £595,000. A stone columned storm porch and parquet floors in the entrance hall and dining room are among its attributes. There is a block paved in and out driveway and a garage/store. For more details, call 01629 347359.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Ford House, Wyebank, Bakewell
Ford House has a beautifully presented rear garden containing an ornamental pond, mature plants and shrubs and is laid mainly to lawn. A greenhouse is Included in the sale.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Whitworth Road, Darley Dale
This one bedroom stone-built property on Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, is described as "a chocolate box cottage" by estate agent Strike and is on sale for £350,000. The cottage has a modern fitted kitchen, open-plan living room with wood-burning stove and ceiling beams and a dining room with stone staircase leading to the first-floor where a large landing/study area could be turned into a second bedroom. For more details, call 01134 824307.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Whitworth Road, Darley Dale
The cottage at Whitworth Road, Darley Dale has a large garden with stunning west-facing views across the Derwent Valley. There is a decked terrace, lawn, fruit trees and a garden store.
Photo: Zoopla