Garden Centres: 11 incredible outlets to visit in Chesterfield

Want to find inspiration for your home and garden? Here are some places you can explore in Chesterfield.

By christine emelone
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:38 pm

We’ve taken a look at the best garden centres to visit in Chesterfield based on Google reviews.

1. Riverside Garden Centre

Riverside Garden Centre, Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 9ED. Rating: 3.8/5 (based on 123 Google reviews) "They have a really well thought out selection of garden products and plants."

2. Dobbies Garden Centre

Dobbies Garden Centre, 4 High Wood Way, Barlborough, Chesterfield S43 4XN. Rating: 3.9/5 (based on 1,625 Google reviews)

3. Glapwell Nurseries

Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell Ln, Glapwell, Chesterfield S44 5PY. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 633 Google reviews)

4. The Plant Stall

The Plant Stall, Chesterfield S40 1PB. Rating: 5/5 (based on 1 Google review) "A fantastic selection of plants tree and shrubs."

