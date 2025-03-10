‘Full steam ahead’ on 109 affordable home development

Futures Housing Group and housing and regeneration specialist, Lovell Partnerships are pleased to announce work is progressing well again on an affordable housing development in Long Eaton, Nottingham.

The East Midlands housing association is working with Lovell to complete 109 homes on Bennett Street, Long Eaton. The homes will be a mixture of affordable housing, including social and affordable rent, shared ownership, and Rent to Buy, giving a variety of options for people on their housing journey.

Due to a number of significant issues, Futures terminated the contract with the original builders in 2022 and it has taken time to get the project back on track.

Anthony Holt, Director of Development & Asset Maximisation at Futures said: “We’re very happy to announce work is progressing well again after a few setbacks with this scheme, and it’s great to have Lovell supporting us with this.

Bennett Street, Long Eaton.

“We’re aware it may have looked like not much has been happening on this development for a while. Over the past year we’ve had to carry out a lot of ‘behind the scenes’ work, such as weatherproofing the partially built homes on site, knocking down some timber frames that couldn’t be saved and building a new pumping station. But we’re full steam ahead again now and people will see some real changes on site, as we bring these much-needed homes to the community.”

Mark Roe, Partnerships Director at Lovell, said: “A huge part of our work in the East Midlands is to create thriving communities with high-quality homes, and getting this previously stalled scheme moving again is an important step to doing just that in Long Eaton.

“Alongside Futures, revitalising the regeneration of the area in support of offering accessible housing options is crucial work and will continue to be a focus for us into the future.

“The nature of the project adds significant challenges, in utilising our expertise, from elements of refurbishment to completing new building work, we’re looking forward to seeing the development come to life even more as we head towards completion.”

Bennett Street is partly funded by Homes England and Erewash Borough Council. The first new homes are expected to be ready from this summer and all homes on the development to be finished in 2026.