From former funland to brand new homestead

Embarking on an exciting new chapter in their lives, married couple Francesca and Laurel De Giorgio have moved in to local housebuilder Harron Homes’ stunning Derbyshire development, Shipley Lakeside.

This captivating area holds a particularly special place in the heart of Laurel, who remembers visiting the lakeside area as a child, back when it formed the site of the American Adventure Theme Park.

"I have great memories of the place," recalls Laurel. "There’s such a nostalgic feeling to living here. And it’s even more exciting now, because there’s so much to do – with endless walks, biking routes, outdoor activities, it’s like the area has retained all the variety and life of the old theme park."

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Laurel and Francesca with their dogs Dexter and Nellie

Originally hailing from Nottingham, Laurel serves as a Staff Nurse, while Francesca, a Burnley native, works as a Design Director for a creative agency.

As a Design Director, Francesca possesses a keen eye for aesthetics, so she was truly impressed by Harron Homes' sophisticated decor.

"The moment we set foot in The Nidderdale, we knew it was the one," Francesca affirms. "The house's features exceeded our expectations – there's an air of luxury that truly embodies the essence of a dream home. And yet, at the same time, it’s got this wonderful cosy feel to it. That, plus the gorgeous lakeside setting, made it a no-brainer for us!”

For avid jogger Laurel, the rural landscape is an ideal backdrop for weekend runs, and both Laurel and Francesca frequently explore the lakeside area with their two cockapoos, Dexter and Nellie, relishing the long leisurely strolls and nearby country trails.

At Shipley Lakeside, this countryside charm is blended with urban convenience, a combination which instantly won the couple over. Positioned between Ilkeston and Heanor, Shipley Lakeside offers a range of shops, pubs and restaurant only a stone’s throw away, much to the couple’s delight.

“Since moving, we’ve been able to spend so much more time with our families, catching up over dinner and drinks in the wonderful surrounding towns and villages,” says Francesca.

“We love socialising with friends too, and we can easily head over to Nottingham or Derby to have a catch up.”

Indeed, with excellent transport links to Mansfield, Nottingham and Derby, the development is also close to Ilkeston Train Station, which offers easy access to Leeds and Liverpool, making it ideal for commuters.

When asked about how they were settling in, Francesca added, “We’re absolutely delighted with our new home and we love the community here. Our neighbours are so friendly and the whole process has just been remarkably stress-free and easy.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, says, "Shipley Lakeside’s unique location and history holds a lot of memories for Derbyshire locals. With all our developments we look to breathe new life into areas rich in local history. Shipley Lakeside is a testament to this, and we look forward to watching the community grow.