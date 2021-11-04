The house on Periwinkle Road, Wingerworth, has a double garage and off-road parking space.

Four-bedroom house near Chesterfield on sale for £420,000 is under guarantee

A modern four-bedroom detached house which is still under guarantee is on the market for £420,000.

The home on Periwinkle Road, off Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, is described on the website Zoopla as “tastefully presented throughout.”

Set in a desirable location on an exclusive development, the property has a double garage and enclosed rear garden.

There are modern appliances in the kitchen and a separate utility room.

The lounge has double doors into the dining room and French doors onto the rear garden.

A study on the ground floor enables working at home.

FIrst-floor accommodation includes four bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room, and the family bathroom.

The property is under a ten-year guarantee with four years remaining.

Strada Estates is the agent handling the sale.

1. Kitchen

The modern kitchen contains Bosch appliances, built-in fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher, oven and microwave.

2. Dining room

The dining room leads off the entrance hall

3. Lounge

The lounge has double doors into the dining room and French doors onto the rear garden.

4. Master bedroom

Built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room are features of the master bedroom.

