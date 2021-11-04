Four-bedroom house near Chesterfield on sale for £420,000 is under guarantee

The home on Periwinkle Road, off Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, is described on the website Zoopla as “tastefully presented throughout.”

Set in a desirable location on an exclusive development, the property has a double garage and enclosed rear garden.

There are modern appliances in the kitchen and a separate utility room.

The lounge has double doors into the dining room and French doors onto the rear garden.

A study on the ground floor enables working at home.

FIrst-floor accommodation includes four bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room, and the family bathroom.

The property is under a ten-year guarantee with four years remaining.

Strada Estates is the agent handling the sale.

1. Kitchen The modern kitchen contains Bosch appliances, built-in fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher, oven and microwave. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room The dining room leads off the entrance hall Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge The lounge has double doors into the dining room and French doors onto the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom Built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room are features of the master bedroom. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales