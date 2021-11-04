Four-bedroom house near Chesterfield on sale for £420,000 is under guarantee

The home on Periwinkle Road, off Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, is described on the website Zoopla as “tastefully presented throughout.”
Set in a desirable location on an exclusive development, the property has a double garage and enclosed rear garden.
There are modern appliances in the kitchen and a separate utility room.
The lounge has double doors into the dining room and French doors onto the rear garden.
A study on the ground floor enables working at home.
FIrst-floor accommodation includes four bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room, and the family bathroom.
The property is under a ten-year guarantee with four years remaining.
Strada Estates is the agent handling the sale.