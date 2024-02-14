Waters Edge on Derwent Drive, Baslow is in a cul de sac and boasts more than 2000 sq.ft of flexible living accommodation. There is an open plan living and dining room among three reception rooms, a luxury bathroom and four bedrooms including a spectacular master suite which are arranged over the two floors.
The property boasts generous lawns front and back with the rear garden overlooking the River Derwent. There is ample off street parking and an integral double garage.
Waters Edge is advertised for sale on Zoopla and is marketed by Dales & Peaks, call 01629 347228.