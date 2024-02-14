News you can trust since 1855
Four-bedroom house backing onto river in Peak District village has price tag of £875,000

A well presented, refurbished detached house backing onto a river in a Peak District village is on the market for £875,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT

Waters Edge on Derwent Drive, Baslow is in a cul de sac and boasts more than 2000 sq.ft of flexible living accommodation. There is an open plan living and dining room among three reception rooms, a luxury bathroom and four bedrooms including a spectacular master suite which are arranged over the two floors.

The property boasts generous lawns front and back with the rear garden overlooking the River Derwent. There is ample off street parking and an integral double garage.

Waters Edge is advertised for sale on Zoopla and is marketed by Dales & Peaks, call 01629 347228.

The well laid-out kitchen has wall and base storage cupboards galore, granite worktops and a central island.

1. KItchen

The well laid-out kitchen has wall and base storage cupboards galore, granite worktops and a central island. Photo: Zoopla

This area of the open-plan living and dining room enjoys a view of the garden.

2. Dining area

This area of the open-plan living and dining room enjoys a view of the garden. Photo: Zoopla

The spacious lounge/dining room has French doors, a fireplace and stairs leading to the first floor.

3. Lounge

The spacious lounge/dining room has French doors, a fireplace and stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

The luxuriously refurbished master bathroom on the ground floor has a shower and brassware.

4. Family bathroom

The luxuriously refurbished master bathroom on the ground floor has a shower and brassware. Photo: Zoopla

