Four-bedroom home in ‘stunning rural location’ near Chesterfield boasts separate annexe including games room
A beautiful five-bedroom home in a stunning rural location is now on the market.
Lathkill House is described as a “four-bedroom detached property with adjoining one-bedroom annexe”.
The home, on Handley Lane, Handley, occupies “a gated plot measuring about three acres with gardens and grassland surrounding the property”, in a “stunning rural location on the outskirts of Chesterfield and Woolley Moor”.
Boasting a “modern interior design throughout”, its listing on property website Zoopla says ground-floor highlights include a grand inner hallway with bespoke open staircase, sleek island kitchen with highly specified integrated appliances and patio doors to the garden and a triple aspect family lounge with log burner and adjoining conservatory.
Upstairs are four “generously proportioned” bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes, alongside a family bathroom and separate shower room.
The annexe features two reception rooms and a bedroom.
Outside the property, on the market with Dales & Peaks, large hardstanding for multiple vehicles, a patio area to the front, gardens surrounding and a large open paddock with woodland.