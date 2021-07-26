Lathkill House is described as a “four-bedroom detached property with adjoining one-bedroom annexe”.

The home, on Handley Lane, Handley, occupies “a gated plot measuring about three acres with gardens and grassland surrounding the property”, in a “stunning rural location on the outskirts of Chesterfield and Woolley Moor”.

Boasting a “modern interior design throughout”, its listing on property website Zoopla says ground-floor highlights include a grand inner hallway with bespoke open staircase, sleek island kitchen with highly specified integrated appliances and patio doors to the garden and a triple aspect family lounge with log burner and adjoining conservatory.

Upstairs are four “generously proportioned” bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes, alongside a family bathroom and separate shower room.

The annexe features two reception rooms and a bedroom.

Outside the property, on the market with Dales & Peaks, large hardstanding for multiple vehicles, a patio area to the front, gardens surrounding and a large open paddock with woodland.

Inner hallway The property offers 3,666 sq feet of accommodation over two storeys.

Living room

Living room

Sitting room The property has been redesigned by its current owners.