Four-bedroom cottage boasts views over Bakewell - and a whiskey room
A double-fronted, four-bedroom cottage is on the market – with “delightful views” and “an enviable location”.
All Saints View, part of Pickford Villas, on Monyash Road, Bakewell, is a home with original period features and “four good-size bedrooms”.
Estate agent Diamond Estates Property, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “This double-fronted, four-bedroom, stone-built property is enviably located in Bakewell.
“With delightful views and minimal maintenance gardens, this stunning cottage offers immaculate accommodation beautifully presented over three floors.”
Highlights include a lounge and kitchen/diner on the ground floor, as well as a second reception room labelled a whiskey room.
Diamond Estates says: “Its strong colours and design not only say ‘grown-ups only’, but make you feel rather rich and royal. The warmth and glow from the log burner makes this the ideal place to relax and enjoy the whisky sampling.”On the first floor are two double bedrooms, an L-shaped third bedroom and family bathroom, with a master bedroom with ensuite and storage room on the second floor.
Outside is a low-maintenance garden area “which boosts a seating area where you can enjoy evening drinks”.