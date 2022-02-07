Four-bed £625,000 family house with countryside views near Chesterfield has scope for more bedrooms

A four-bedroom family house at New Road, Wingerworth, which is on the market for £625,000, could tick all your boxes.

There is scope to create more bedrooms by reconfiguring the layout of the property which is individually designed and sits on an extensive private plot.

Fitted with solar panels that will provide income for the new owner, the home’s spacious accommodation includes a family room/diner, fitted breakfast kitchen and well proportioned bedrooms with one having an ensuite.

A very large back garden gives plenty of room for children to run around in or adults to relax.

At the front of the house a driveway offers a huge amount of off street parking space and leads to a 6m-long integral garage.

The property website Zoopla states: “This superb home is ideally situated close to Deerpark Primary School, with plenty of local pubs and great countryside walks”

To arrange a viewing or for more details, contact Hunters estate agent on 01246 494278.

