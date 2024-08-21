Four-bed Chesterfield house with large landscaped garden on the market for £500,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:03 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 08:06 BST
This four-bedroom detached house in a desirable part of Chesterfield boasts a large landscaped garden with a stunning rockery and pond.

With its half-acre of land including an allotment, 56 Storrs Road, Brampton is the perfect place to relax and just a stone’s throw from the boutique shops, independent restaurants and coffee bars of Chatsworth Road.

The property is on the market for £500,000 with Dales & Peaks.

A large hallway, dining kitchen, spacious lounge and dining room are accommodated on the ground floor.

Three double bedrooms are on the upper floor as is a large living room which could become a fourth bedroom. There is also a family bathroom containing bath and shower.

A 1,200-gallon pond and a patio are among the features of the garden at the rear of the house. The allotment has a greenhouse and seven raised planting beds. Beyond the allotment is a treehouse with a slide, making this property ideal for a growing family.

There is a garage and parking space on the driveway.

For more details on the property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, contact Dales & Peaks on 01246 567540.

56 Storrs Road, Brampton, has a garage and space to park on the driveway.

1. Ample parking

56 Storrs Road, Brampton, has a garage and space to park on the driveway. Photo: Zoopla/Dales & Peaks

Photo Sales
Lovely bay-windowed room for family meals or entertaining dinner guests.

2. Formal mealtimes

Lovely bay-windowed room for family meals or entertaining dinner guests. Photo: Zoopla/Dales & Peaks

Photo Sales
Enjoy a view of the garden from the spacious living room.

3. Garden view

Enjoy a view of the garden from the spacious living room. Photo: Zoopla/Dales & Peaks

Photo Sales
The ornate fireplace is a focal point of the living room.

4. Stay warm

The ornate fireplace is a focal point of the living room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldZoopla

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.