With its half-acre of land including an allotment, 56 Storrs Road, Brampton is the perfect place to relax and just a stone’s throw from the boutique shops, independent restaurants and coffee bars of Chatsworth Road.

The property is on the market for £500,000 with Dales & Peaks.

A large hallway, dining kitchen, spacious lounge and dining room are accommodated on the ground floor.

Three double bedrooms are on the upper floor as is a large living room which could become a fourth bedroom. There is also a family bathroom containing bath and shower.

A 1,200-gallon pond and a patio are among the features of the garden at the rear of the house. The allotment has a greenhouse and seven raised planting beds. Beyond the allotment is a treehouse with a slide, making this property ideal for a growing family.

There is a garage and parking space on the driveway.

For more details on the property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, contact Dales & Peaks on 01246 567540.

