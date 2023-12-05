Fountain forms focal point of eco-friendly Bellway development taking shape in Chellaston
The natural pond attracts wildlife such as dragonflies, frogs and ducks, while the aerating fountain oxygenates the water to provide a clean wildlife habitat.
Holbrook Park is part of a wider development at Snelsmoor Village which has been planned to deliver a 60-acre country park, with a woodland area, public orchards, a kickabout zone, an area with timber-framed play equipment and a children’s playground.
The development will also include bird boxes, hedgehog highways – small gaps in fences to allow the creatures to roam freely – a bee hotel and a badger tunnel.
Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager at Bellway East Midlands, said: “Our company-wide sustainability strategy – Better with Bellway – is designed to support biodiversity and our plans at Holbrook Park reflect this ethos.
“Our aim is to build a sustainable development with energy-efficient new-build homes and public open spaces which will not only give our customers a greener environment to live in but also create a site which looks after the local wildlife by protecting eco-systems.
“The energy-efficient fountain in the pond provides clean, oxygenated water to support the local wildlife. We are also installing bird boxes, hedgehog highways, a bee hotel, a badger tunnel to provide new homes for our animal friends.
“Residents will be able to enjoy the new country park, which is planned to incorporate ponds, swales, wildflower meadows, and community orchards. A network of footpaths and cycleways, which will connect the site with Fellow Lands Way, Snelsmoor Lane and Field Lane, will encourage a healthy lifestyle and promote greener forms of transport.”
Bellway East Midlands is building 167 new homes at Holbrook Park, including one to four-bedroom properties.
Heidi said: “So far, 23 properties have been sold and, of these, seven buyers have been handed the keys to their new homes and have moved in. Demand is strong here and we expect to complete another 10 homes before Christmas as more and more residents begin to call Holbrook Park home.”
The fountain at Holbrook Park was supplied by Reesink Turfcare and installed on site by Ponds by Michael Wheat.
There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve, with prices ranging from £249,950 and £419,950.
For more information about the development call 01332 983903 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/holbrook-park.