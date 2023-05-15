News you can trust since 1855
Former village pub in listed building near Alfreton is poised for new lease of life as homes

Developers behind plans to convert a former Grade II listed pub into three residential properties in a north Derbyshire village are seeking permission to work on its exterior.

By Gay Bolton
Published 15th May 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:18 BST

An application for the building which housed The Crown Inn on Main Road, Higham, near Alfreton, has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council. The proposal is to create a watertight development structure and includes repointing works, replacement windows, removing an unstable chimney, removal of an existing fire escape and the rebuilding of dilapidated structures.

The Crown Inn, which closed in 2019, is believed to have been built in the 18th century and was flanked by smaller cottage-type dwellings which were amalgamated into the one pub after 1970. The application focuses on redeveloping the former pub back into three separate residential dwellings.

A heritage impact statement states: “The proposed schedule of the required works, which gives regard to retaining the features of historic significance, would result in no negative changes affecting the significance of the designated heritage asset, The Crown Inn. Furthermore, the works and the residential redevelopment proposal of the listed building would safeguard the historic fabric of the building, and are therefore assessed to contribute as a positive impact to the significance of the Grade II listed building and its settings.”

Work is underway at the former Crown Inn, on Main Road, Higham, which closed in 2019 and was sold for redevelopment.Work is underway at the former Crown Inn, on Main Road, Higham, which closed in 2019 and was sold for redevelopment.
