Former Victorian police station with cell blocks, courthouse rooms and underground parking in north Derbyshire captures the housing market

The six-bedroom Victorian building, which is on the market for £750,000 to £800,000, retains cell blocks, courthouse rooms and underground parking.

Steeped in history, the court house was where Sylvia, the daughter of Suffragette founder Emily Pankhurst, appeared in 1918 and was fined £50 for a speech inciting people to rebel. Eight years later David Kirkwood MP was fined £25 for offences under the emergency power act during the long miners strike..

Living accommodation includes a kitchen, lounge and dining room. There is a large yard at the rear of the property

The current occupants used to run a private military museum on site, which was open by appointment only. But as they are packing up ready to move out, public viewings of the museum are no longer available.

The agent Haybrook (Crystal Peaks) says that the building was constructed in 1904, adding: “The property is a prime development opportunity.”

For more information call 0114 2511710.