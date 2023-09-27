Former vicarage with old coach house, outbuildings, stables and paddock in Derbyshire town to be auctioned with guide price of £550,000
The Old Vicarage at 22a Mount Pleasant, Ripley, which has 2.6 acres of gardens and paddock, will be auctioned tomorrow (Thursday, September 27) by SDL Auctions on behalf of Sally Botham Estates.
Original features in the main house include sliding sash windows with shutters, two staircases with spindles and carved newels, built-in pot cupboards, original doors, deep skirting boards and cornices to the ceilings.
There are seven bedrooms, a master dressing room, two bathrooms, four large reception rooms, two kitchens, a utility room, cellars, storerooms and two hallways.
The house requires remedial work and would benefit from upgrading. There is sufficient space to create several dwellings/commercial units, subject to consents.
At the side of the house is an enclosed cobbled courtyard with detached brick-built former coach house and outbuildings including a former washhouse, outside lavatory and storage. There are two garages to the rear of the coach house.
The back of the house looks out over a mature garden containing a large lawn. Beyond the garden is a paddock extending to two acres (1.4 of which has a clawback) with block built stable and implement shed.
The freehold property will have vacant possession on completion.