A large Victorian house that was once a vicarage and has a former coach house, outbuildings and stables is going up for auction, with a guide price of £550,000.

The Old Vicarage at 22a Mount Pleasant, Ripley, which has 2.6 acres of gardens and paddock, will be auctioned tomorrow (Thursday, September 27) by SDL Auctions on behalf of Sally Botham Estates.

Original features in the main house include sliding sash windows with shutters, two staircases with spindles and carved newels, built-in pot cupboards, original doors, deep skirting boards and cornices to the ceilings.

There are seven bedrooms, a master dressing room, two bathrooms, four large reception rooms, two kitchens, a utility room, cellars, storerooms and two hallways.

The house requires remedial work and would benefit from upgrading. There is sufficient space to create several dwellings/commercial units, subject to consents.

At the side of the house is an enclosed cobbled courtyard with detached brick-built former coach house and outbuildings including a former washhouse, outside lavatory and storage. There are two garages to the rear of the coach house.

The back of the house looks out over a mature garden containing a large lawn. Beyond the garden is a paddock extending to two acres (1.4 of which has a clawback) with block built stable and implement shed.

The freehold property will have vacant possession on completion.

1 . The Old Vicarage, Ripley The Old Vicarage offers potential for restoration or redevelopment, subject to planning permission. Photo: Sally Botham Estates Photo Sales

2 . Former coach house A former coach house and wash house are located in a cobbled courtyard to the side of the main house. Photo: Sally Botham Estates Photo Sales

3 . Garden There is a large lawn at the back of the main house with a paddock beyond the garden. Photo: Sally Botham Estates Photo Sales