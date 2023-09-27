News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Former vicarage with old coach house, outbuildings, stables and paddock in Derbyshire town to be auctioned with guide price of £550,000

A large Victorian house that was once a vicarage and has a former coach house, outbuildings and stables is going up for auction, with a guide price of £550,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST

The Old Vicarage at 22a Mount Pleasant, Ripley, which has 2.6 acres of gardens and paddock, will be auctioned tomorrow (Thursday, September 27) by SDL Auctions on behalf of Sally Botham Estates.

Original features in the main house include sliding sash windows with shutters, two staircases with spindles and carved newels, built-in pot cupboards, original doors, deep skirting boards and cornices to the ceilings.

There are seven bedrooms, a master dressing room, two bathrooms, four large reception rooms, two kitchens, a utility room, cellars, storerooms and two hallways.

The house requires remedial work and would benefit from upgrading. There is sufficient space to create several dwellings/commercial units, subject to consents.

At the side of the house is an enclosed cobbled courtyard with detached brick-built former coach house and outbuildings including a former washhouse, outside lavatory and storage. There are two garages to the rear of the coach house.

The back of the house looks out over a mature garden containing a large lawn. Beyond the garden is a paddock extending to two acres (1.4 of which has a clawback) with block built stable and implement shed.

The freehold property will have vacant possession on completion.

The Old Vicarage offers potential for restoration or redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

1. The Old Vicarage, Ripley

The Old Vicarage offers potential for restoration or redevelopment, subject to planning permission. Photo: Sally Botham Estates

Photo Sales
A former coach house and wash house are located in a cobbled courtyard to the side of the main house.

2. Former coach house

A former coach house and wash house are located in a cobbled courtyard to the side of the main house. Photo: Sally Botham Estates

Photo Sales
There is a large lawn at the back of the main house with a paddock beyond the garden.

3. Garden

There is a large lawn at the back of the main house with a paddock beyond the garden. Photo: Sally Botham Estates

Photo Sales
Related topics:RipleyDerbyshireVictorian