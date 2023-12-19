A stone built former farmhouse standing in seven acres of gardens and paddock with panoramic countryside views offers the opportunity to generate a revenue stream by letting out a detached annexe to holidaymakers.

On the market for £1.2million, the property is in a peaceful, private location on Robridding Road, Ashover approximately three miles from the centre of the village.

The main accommodation offers four double bedrooms, family bathroom, exceptionally spacious living room, dining room, farmhouse-style dining kitchen, utility room and snug. There are two log burners, exposed ceiling beams, slate tiled floors and batten doors with thumb latches in some of the rooms.

A sweeping driveway runs through the front paddock and leads to a large gravelled parking area with a turning circle and a double garage. The driveway continues down the side of the property through a gate to the larger paddock where there is a good sized agricultural building and log store. There is a field shelter in the lower paddock.

A large area of garden laid to lawn is at the back of the house.

Lying to the side of the lawned area is a stone-built former farm building, now converted into holiday accommodation. This building contains a living kitchen, shower room and ladder rising to a mezzanine loft area. A decked terrace is the ideal spot to soak up the stunning views.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website and is marketed by Sally Botham Estates. For further details, call 01629 347242.

