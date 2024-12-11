Forge Homes release first phase of new homes for sale in the historic town of Bolsover

NHQC-registered home builder, Forge New Homes has released the first phase of homes for sale in the historic town of Bolsover in Derbyshire.

The highly anticipated three and four-bedroom family homes start from just £275,000 presenting a wonderful opportunity for families to relocate to this vibrant new neighbourhood situated in walking distance from the amenity rich town centre.

The new homes have been thoughtfully designed to appeal to Forge customers who favour flexible layouts, smart design and free flowing living. Renowned for their high-quality architecture and premium finishes, the homes are expected to be in high demand thanks to their enviable location and well-designed interiors.

Wilson Estate Agents has been appointed by Forge to market the properties which sit in Welbeck Gardens, a 6.5-acre site set by the bustling market town. The new neighbourhood comprises 58 homes in its entirety: 52 private properties and six affordable homes with eight homes available to reserve as part of an initial ‘Early Bird’ release.

Jack Wilson from Wilson Estate Agents commented: “We’re beyond ready to showcase these wonderful properties which will be finished to an impeccable standard. Forge offers the perfect blend of contemporary design and practical living, making the homes here ideal for both families and professionals. From the spacious, light-filled interiors to the high standard specification, these homes are designed to enhance daily living.”

Lindum Group has been appointed to build the new homes on behalf of Forge. Forge and Lindum Group have aligned values and will work collaboratively to deliver quality, sustainable homes for customers. Construction began over the summer under the provision of bringing much needed new homes to the area which has seen a rise in demand in recent years.

Welbeck Gardens provides not just a beautiful well-connected neighbourhood, but brilliant access to a vibrant, well-established and connected community. Occupiers can take advantage of the location which offers good schools and many public green spaces making it a popular choice for families to settle. Its nearest city, Sheffield is just 18 miles away making it a favourable option for commuters.

Toby Brown of Forge Homes added: “We’ve worked hard to create a neighbourhood which allows our new community to organically integrate into the existing fabric of the area so they can put down roots and settle for the long term.

Bolsover is a beautiful, historic town with much to offer and we’re looking forward to welcoming potential residents to witness for themselves this fabulous location.”

To register your interest for the homes, contact Wilson Estate Agents on 01246 822 138 or email [email protected]