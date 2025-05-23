Forest Edge development of over 300 new homes in Chesterfield launched - with eco-friendly vision
The recent launch event was attended by Amerjit Atwal, Managing Director of untypical’s central region; Councillor Jenny Flood, Mayor of Chesterfield; and a range of local guests including representatives from nearby schools and community groups. Guests enjoyed speeches from both, followed by a tour of the newly unveiled show homes.
Councillor Jenny Flood, Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “I’m really pleased to see Forest Edge bringing new, eco-friendly homes to Chesterfield. The show homes are absolutely stunning and really give a sense of the quality and care going into this development. With features like air source heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers, Forest Edge is helping us build a greener future for our community.”
Forest Edge offers a range of three, four, and five-bedroom homes (from £289,500) featuring a mix of brick, stone, and render exteriors to complement the local landscape. The development includes sustainable drainage ponds and retains over 40% green space, alongside a 400-metre open watercourse and native fruit tree orchard to enhance biodiversity.
Amerjit Atwal, Managing Director of untypical’s central region, said: “Forest Edge reflects our commitment to building communities, not just houses. We’re proud to deliver quality, environmentally conscious homes while investing in Chesterfield’s future.”
Tilia Homes remains committed to keeping local residents informed and engaged throughout the build, working closely with schools and councillors as the development progresses. The company is also maintaining protected trees on-site, with plans for future management of green spaces to be handed over to residents through a dedicated management company.