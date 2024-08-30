Foodstore, tree cutting and home improvement plans among planning bids in Chesterfield, Holmewood, Ashover, Coal Aston, Dronfield Woodhouse, Shirland, Morton

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:28 BST
These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

6 Glenavon Close, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Removal of one ash tree.

Masonic Hall, 72 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Hanging sign and roundel sign.

18 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage/store and conservatory and erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

Are new homes planned for your neighbourhood?Are new homes planned for your neighbourhood?
Raincliffe House, Unit 3A, Barker Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use of domestic garden to car parking spaces at rear of 31 Old Road in Toc H Yard and new secure fencing.

317-319 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Illumination of LED illuminated 48-sheet advertisement on the gable wall.

37 Cranborne Road, Newbold: Erection of a two storey side extension with rendered front, rear and side elevations.

Land at Cross London Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Outline applications for two two-bed dwellings.

11 and 12 Old Houses, Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Proposed use of properties as solo children’s residential care homes, aged 6-18 years.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Brearley Hall, Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Felling of one oak tree. Conditional permission.

5 Moorpark Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and rendered single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

20 Brearley Hall, Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Removal of internal walls to create open kitchen/dining area. Conditional permission.

27 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: Change of use from Class E to hot food takeaway including extraction equipment to centre of building.

250 Manor Road, Brimington: Vehicular crossing and tarmac driveway. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

6 Oxclose Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of the existing garage and replacement with a new larger garage. Infill existing wood store to become part of the kitchen, with new window and back door.

Silkstone House, 11 Stone Close, Coal Aston: Works to two silver birch trees.

Tupton Hall School, Station New Road, Old Tupton: Erection of four new canopies to the playground area.

1 Hall Farm, Searston Avenue, Holmewood: Fell one sycamore tree.

Land adjacent to 42 Cleveland Road, Stonebroom: Erection of new community hall with pre-school facility and food bank, car parking and play area.

2 Nethergreen Court, Killamarsh: Prune one lime tree.

Land west of Badger Bar, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Fell one ash tree.

112 Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Fell one mature lime tree and one lime tree, remove the dying sections of one large mature horse chestnut tree.

3 Church View Close, Shirland: Single storey side and rear extension and first floor side extension.

Land to east of Stretton View, Padley Wood, Pilsley: Construction of riding arena, hay barn, stable building, parking of one horsebox trailer and hardstanding.

Nether Birchitt Farm Cottage, Sheffield Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and proposed new annex to Nether Birchitt Farm Cottage.

1 Woodland Avenue. Shirland: Pruning of two trees.

25 Windsor Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Fell two ash trees due to ash die back.

19 High Street, Dronfield: Felling of one weeping ash tree due to die back.

88 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune two lime trees and fell one rowan tree.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Morton House, 1 Clayton Close, Morton: Prune one holly tree and one cherry tree. Approved.

The Priory, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Prune one early mature sycamore tree. No objection.

Hillman, Mansfield Road, Heath, Chesterfield: Prune two cherry trees and one willow tree. No objection.

115 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Advertisement consent for new signage and lighting to front side and roadside signage. Conditionally approved.

9 Kipling Close, Dronfield: SIngle storey rear extension and internal alterations. Condtionally approved.

The Sycamores, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Fell two ash trees. Conditionally approved.

87 Northern Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing conservatory and creation of garden room. Conditionally approved.

My House Calow, Oaks Farm Lane, Calow: Addition of a first floor and a rear extension to care home annexe. Conditionally approved.

Trent Titanium Ltd, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a foodstore with associated parking, access, servicing and other works. Conditionally approved.

