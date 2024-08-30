Foodstore, tree cutting and home improvement plans among planning bids in Chesterfield, Holmewood, Ashover, Coal Aston, Dronfield Woodhouse, Shirland, Morton
6 Glenavon Close, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Removal of one ash tree.
Masonic Hall, 72 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Hanging sign and roundel sign.
18 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage/store and conservatory and erection of a single storey side and rear extension.
Raincliffe House, Unit 3A, Barker Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use of domestic garden to car parking spaces at rear of 31 Old Road in Toc H Yard and new secure fencing.
317-319 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Illumination of LED illuminated 48-sheet advertisement on the gable wall.
37 Cranborne Road, Newbold: Erection of a two storey side extension with rendered front, rear and side elevations.
Land at Cross London Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Outline applications for two two-bed dwellings.
11 and 12 Old Houses, Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Proposed use of properties as solo children’s residential care homes, aged 6-18 years.
Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:
Brearley Hall, Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Felling of one oak tree. Conditional permission.
5 Moorpark Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and rendered single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
20 Brearley Hall, Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Removal of internal walls to create open kitchen/dining area. Conditional permission.
27 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: Change of use from Class E to hot food takeaway including extraction equipment to centre of building.
250 Manor Road, Brimington: Vehicular crossing and tarmac driveway. Refused.
Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
6 Oxclose Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of the existing garage and replacement with a new larger garage. Infill existing wood store to become part of the kitchen, with new window and back door.
Silkstone House, 11 Stone Close, Coal Aston: Works to two silver birch trees.
Tupton Hall School, Station New Road, Old Tupton: Erection of four new canopies to the playground area.
1 Hall Farm, Searston Avenue, Holmewood: Fell one sycamore tree.
Land adjacent to 42 Cleveland Road, Stonebroom: Erection of new community hall with pre-school facility and food bank, car parking and play area.
2 Nethergreen Court, Killamarsh: Prune one lime tree.
Land west of Badger Bar, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Fell one ash tree.
112 Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Fell one mature lime tree and one lime tree, remove the dying sections of one large mature horse chestnut tree.
3 Church View Close, Shirland: Single storey side and rear extension and first floor side extension.
Land to east of Stretton View, Padley Wood, Pilsley: Construction of riding arena, hay barn, stable building, parking of one horsebox trailer and hardstanding.
Nether Birchitt Farm Cottage, Sheffield Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and proposed new annex to Nether Birchitt Farm Cottage.
1 Woodland Avenue. Shirland: Pruning of two trees.
25 Windsor Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Fell two ash trees due to ash die back.
19 High Street, Dronfield: Felling of one weeping ash tree due to die back.
88 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune two lime trees and fell one rowan tree.
Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:
Morton House, 1 Clayton Close, Morton: Prune one holly tree and one cherry tree. Approved.
The Priory, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Prune one early mature sycamore tree. No objection.
Hillman, Mansfield Road, Heath, Chesterfield: Prune two cherry trees and one willow tree. No objection.
115 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Advertisement consent for new signage and lighting to front side and roadside signage. Conditionally approved.
9 Kipling Close, Dronfield: SIngle storey rear extension and internal alterations. Condtionally approved.
The Sycamores, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Fell two ash trees. Conditionally approved.
87 Northern Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing conservatory and creation of garden room. Conditionally approved.
My House Calow, Oaks Farm Lane, Calow: Addition of a first floor and a rear extension to care home annexe. Conditionally approved.
Trent Titanium Ltd, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a foodstore with associated parking, access, servicing and other works. Conditionally approved.