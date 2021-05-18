Five-bedroom semi-detached Chesterfield property is an ‘ideal family home’
Viewing is “highly recommended” for an “ideal family home” which has come on the market in Chesterfield.
The semi-detached home is situated on Belvedere Avenue, “in the sought-after district of Walton”.
Estate agent Strada Estates, in its listing on property website Zoopla, describes it as an “ideal family home” in a “popular location”.
Highlights include the lounge with feature fireplace and “fabulour” open-plan kitchen diner, with modern fitted kitchen and space for a dining area and extra seating.
On the first floor are three double bedrooms and two singles, plus a beautiful family bathroom.
Outside is off-street parking to the front for multiple vehicles, while the enclosed rear garden boasts a patio area – described as “ideal for entertaining” – and a low-maintenance artificial lawn.
There is also a “fabulous outbuilding” with power, insulation and Wi-Fi, currently used as a home gym, but, Strada says, “great for an office/ playroom, or extra entertaining space”.