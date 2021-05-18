The property is situated in the sought-after district of Walton.

Five-bedroom semi-detached Chesterfield property is an ‘ideal family home’

Viewing is “highly recommended” for an “ideal family home” which has come on the market in Chesterfield.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:05 pm

The semi-detached home is situated on Belvedere Avenue, “in the sought-after district of Walton”.

Estate agent Strada Estates, in its listing on property website Zoopla, describes it as an “ideal family home” in a “popular location”.

Highlights include the lounge with feature fireplace and “fabulour” open-plan kitchen diner, with modern fitted kitchen and space for a dining area and extra seating.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms and two singles, plus a beautiful family bathroom.

Outside is off-street parking to the front for multiple vehicles, while the enclosed rear garden boasts a patio area – described as “ideal for entertaining” – and a low-maintenance artificial lawn.

There is also a “fabulous outbuilding” with power, insulation and Wi-Fi, currently used as a home gym, but, Strada says, “great for an office/ playroom, or extra entertaining space”.

The property is on the market for offers in the region of £285,000.

1. Hallway

The hallway has a WC to the right with the lounge to the left.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Reception room

Feature fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Reception room

Lounge

Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen/dining room

Modern kitchen diner.

Photo: Zoopla

