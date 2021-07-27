The five-bedroom detached home comes with two "substantial" garages with electric doors.

Five-bedroom North Derbyshire home is 'perfect for modern family life' - and yours for £260k

A five-bedroom home for sale on the edge of Chesterfield is described as “perfect for modern family life”.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:25 am

The home, on Cottage Close, Poolsbrook, features “spacious, airy ground floor living spaces”, while the rear garden, complete with garden room/workshop, is described as low maintenance and “excellent for both kids to play and adults to entertain in”.

Highlights include the spacious lounge, seperate dining room, modern fitted breakfast kitchen and utility room on the ground floor, with five bedrooms, one ensuite, and a modern fitted bathroom on the first floor.

On the market with Redbrik, its listing on property website Zoopla says: "The accommodation is very flexible, offering spaces that can be utilised for a number of purposes.”

The property is on the market for a guide price of £260,000 to £270,000.

1. Lounge

The property boasts a spacious lounge.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Lounge

Zoopla says: "You'll love the styling you could make it feel contemporary or quite traditional to suit your tastes."

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

The property boasts a "modern, fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances".

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining room

The home boasts a separate dining room.

Photo: Zoopla

