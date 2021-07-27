The home, on Cottage Close, Poolsbrook, features “spacious, airy ground floor living spaces”, while the rear garden, complete with garden room/workshop, is described as low maintenance and “excellent for both kids to play and adults to entertain in”.

Highlights include the spacious lounge, seperate dining room, modern fitted breakfast kitchen and utility room on the ground floor, with five bedrooms, one ensuite, and a modern fitted bathroom on the first floor.

On the market with Redbrik, its listing on property website Zoopla says: "The accommodation is very flexible, offering spaces that can be utilised for a number of purposes.”

1. Lounge The property boasts a spacious lounge. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Lounge Zoopla says: "You'll love the styling you could make it feel contemporary or quite traditional to suit your tastes." Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Kitchen The property boasts a "modern, fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances". Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Dining room The home boasts a separate dining room. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo