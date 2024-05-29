Five-bedroom home on edge of Peak District has extensive gardens and a mill stream

By Gay Bolton
Published 29th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 12:31 BST
A stone built five-bedroom detached home, including a one bedroom annexe, is set in extensive gardens with a mill stream that offers hydro power potential.

Mill Race House on Clatterway, Bonsall was built approximately 27 years ago and both the home and gardens have been recently upgraded. The property is now on the market for £825,000.

Accommodation in the main house includes a dining kitchen, living room, stunning garden/family room, first-floor bedrooms with the principal bedroom served by an ensuite shower room.

The one bedroom annexe has been run as an extremely successful holiday let in the past and could quite easily be integrated into the main home.

Gardens, woodland and stone flagged seating areas surround the property and a central courtyard provides off road parking for several vehicles. There is a stone built double garage with wc and good sized loft.

Mill Race House is marketed by Grants of Derbyshire and listed on the Zoopla website. For further information, call 01629 347 286.

Mill Race House has ample parking space and a double garage.

Mill Race House has ample parking space and a double garage. Photo: Zoopla

The dining kitchen has a stone mullioned windows to front and side which provide a good level of natural light. There is an integrated dishwasher and a gas range cooker with extractor hood overhead. The extensive range of fitted units have a granite worktop.

The dining kitchen has a stone mullioned windows to front and side which provide a good level of natural light. There is an integrated dishwasher and a gas range cooker with extractor hood overhead. The extensive range of fitted units have a granite worktop. Photo: Zoopla

A woodburning stove in a stone built fireplace, exposed ceiling beams and stone mullioned windows are features of this lovely living room.

A woodburning stove in a stone built fireplace, exposed ceiling beams and stone mullioned windows are features of this lovely living room. Photo: Zoopla

The garden/dining/family room has oak flooring, windows to three aspects and French doors leading to the front courtyard. The high ceiling showcases exposed roof timbers.

The garden/dining/family room has oak flooring, windows to three aspects and French doors leading to the front courtyard. The high ceiling showcases exposed roof timbers. Photo: Zoopla

