Offers of around £850,000 are now invited for the house at Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield, one of only eight executive homes in the development.
Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This delightful property offers spacious and contemporary styled accommodation ideal for a large or growing family.”
An open plan kitchen boasts quartz worktops, integrated appliances and tri-fold doors. There are two receptioon rooms, five bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.
The fully enclosed landscaped garden contains paved patio, lawn and planted beds and borders.
There is an integral double garage with electric car charging point.Off-road parking space is available on the driveway.
For further details on the property which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494083.