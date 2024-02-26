Offers of around £850,000 are now invited for the house at Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield, one of only eight executive homes in the development.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This delightful property offers spacious and contemporary styled accommodation ideal for a large or growing family.”

An open plan kitchen boasts quartz worktops, integrated appliances and tri-fold doors. There are two receptioon rooms, five bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

The fully enclosed landscaped garden contains paved patio, lawn and planted beds and borders.

There is an integral double garage with electric car charging point.Off-road parking space is available on the driveway.

For further details on the property which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494083.

1 . FIrst sight The property at Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield has an integral double garage and ample off-road parking on the driveway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Tranquil haven Plenty of space for children to run around in the fully enclosed rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sitting pretty A fabulous open-plan, L-shaped kitchen boasts contemporary two tone hi-gloss wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting and quartz work surfaces over, two pull out larder cupboards, an island unit and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Through view A family room is included in the open plan layout, with the kitchen beyond. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales