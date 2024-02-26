News you can trust since 1855
Five-bedroom executive home with landscaped garden and double garage in exclusive Chesterfield development - yours for £850,000

This stunning home stands at the head of a cul de sac in an exclusive development where property is so popular that it rarely goes on the market.
By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT

Offers of around £850,000 are now invited for the house at Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield, one of only eight executive homes in the development.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This delightful property offers spacious and contemporary styled accommodation ideal for a large or growing family.”

An open plan kitchen boasts quartz worktops, integrated appliances and tri-fold doors. There are two receptioon rooms, five bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

The fully enclosed landscaped garden contains paved patio, lawn and planted beds and borders.

There is an integral double garage with electric car charging point.Off-road parking space is available on the driveway.

For further details on the property which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494083.

The property at Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield has an integral double garage and ample off-road parking on the driveway.

1. FIrst sight

The property at Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield has an integral double garage and ample off-road parking on the driveway. Photo: Zoopla

Plenty of space for children to run around in the fully enclosed rear garden.

2. Tranquil haven

Plenty of space for children to run around in the fully enclosed rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

A fabulous open-plan, L-shaped kitchen boasts contemporary two tone hi-gloss wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting and quartz work surfaces over, two pull out larder cupboards, an island unit and integrated appliances.

3. Sitting pretty

A fabulous open-plan, L-shaped kitchen boasts contemporary two tone hi-gloss wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting and quartz work surfaces over, two pull out larder cupboards, an island unit and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla

A family room is included in the open plan layout, with the kitchen beyond.

4. Through view

A family room is included in the open plan layout, with the kitchen beyond. Photo: Zoopla

