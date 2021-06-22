The home, on Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington, is described as being “presented to a high standard, which is perfect for large families”, “offering a large amount of versatile living space”.

Estate agent Frank Innes, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “The property has undergone a great deal of work by the current owner and is sold with no upward chain.

“Viewing is an absolute must to appreciate how much is being offered for the price.”

Ground-floor highlights include the large, bright sitting room, kitchen/diner, three double bedrooms and additional kitchenette, with a further two large double bedrooms on the first floor.

Outside, there is off-street parking, a detached garage, low-maintenance rear garden and “detached office space with shower room and kitchen – perfect for those looking to run a business from home”.

1. Sitting room Patio doors lead from the sitting room to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Sitting room The property is being sold with no upward chain. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Kitchen The property boasts a fitted kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Kitchen The kitchen has space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo