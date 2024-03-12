The five-bedroom property at Hady Hill Farm, close to the bottom of Hady Hill, Chesterfield is now on the market for £599,950.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This superb barn conversion offers impeccably presented and superbly characterful accommodation.” Believed to have been built in the 1850s, the property includes an open-plan dining kitchen, a spacious reception room, three modern bathrooms, two ground-floor cloakrooms/wcs and a utility room.

Steps lead down from a patio area at the rear of the house to a mature rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn.

The property has an attached single garage and ample off-street parking.

Further details are available on Zoopla or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 398955.

1 . Perfect setting The property is close to the bottom of Hady Hill, Chesterfield where the town centre and railway station are within easy reach. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Characterful accommodation Original king post trusses and an exposed brick wall in the kitchen are complemented by modern shaker-style fitted units with quartz work surfaces and upstands. A central island unit provides a breakfast bar and additional storage. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, larder fridge and freezer, microwave oven and a wine cooler. A range cooker and overhead extractor are included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales