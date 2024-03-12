Five-bedroom barn conversion in secluded location close to Chesterfield town centre

This beautiful 19th century house tucked away down a sweeping private driveway is within easy reach of Chesterfield town centre.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:16 GMT

The five-bedroom property at Hady Hill Farm, close to the bottom of Hady Hill, Chesterfield is now on the market for £599,950.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This superb barn conversion offers impeccably presented and superbly characterful accommodation.” Believed to have been built in the 1850s, the property includes an open-plan dining kitchen, a spacious reception room, three modern bathrooms, two ground-floor cloakrooms/wcs and a utility room.

Steps lead down from a patio area at the rear of the house to a mature rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn.

The property has an attached single garage and ample off-street parking.

Further details are available on Zoopla or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 398955.

The property is close to the bottom of Hady Hill, Chesterfield where the town centre and railway station are within easy reach.

Original king post trusses and an exposed brick wall in the kitchen are complemented by modern shaker-style fitted units with quartz work surfaces and upstands. A central island unit provides a breakfast bar and additional storage. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, larder fridge and freezer, microwave oven and a wine cooler. A range cooker and overhead extractor are included in the sale.

The dining area has parquet flooring.

Exposed wooden beams, a brick fireplace that houses a multi-fuel stove with a stone lintel above, parquet flooring and French doors opening onto the rear patio are features of the cosy living room.

