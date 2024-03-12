The five-bedroom property at Hady Hill Farm, close to the bottom of Hady Hill, Chesterfield is now on the market for £599,950.
Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This superb barn conversion offers impeccably presented and superbly characterful accommodation.” Believed to have been built in the 1850s, the property includes an open-plan dining kitchen, a spacious reception room, three modern bathrooms, two ground-floor cloakrooms/wcs and a utility room.
Steps lead down from a patio area at the rear of the house to a mature rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn.
The property has an attached single garage and ample off-street parking.
1. Perfect setting
The property is close to the bottom of Hady Hill, Chesterfield where the town centre and railway station are within easy reach. Photo: Zoopla
2. Characterful accommodation
Original king post trusses and an exposed brick wall in the kitchen are complemented by modern shaker-style fitted units with quartz work surfaces and upstands. A central island unit provides a breakfast bar and additional storage. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, larder fridge and freezer, microwave oven and a wine cooler. A range cooker and overhead extractor are included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla
3. Open-plan accommodation
The dining area has parquet flooring. Photo: Zoopla
4. Cosy haven
Exposed wooden beams, a brick fireplace that houses a multi-fuel stove with a stone lintel above, parquet flooring and French doors opening onto the rear patio are features of the cosy living room. Photo: Zoopla