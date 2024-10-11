Five-bed family home in prime neighbourhood near Derbyshire town

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:45 BST

Contemporary living and comfort is on offer in this five-bedroom family home in a coveted neighbourhood near a Derbyshire town.

The property at Grangewood Drive, Milford, Belper is on the market for £500,000. Marketing agent Purplebricks says: “This spacious home offers modern amenities throughout and sits in a prime location.”

There is a spacious living room and lounge/diner with large windows that bathe the area in natural light.

A part converted garage provides the perfect office/space, dining room or play room. The accommodation is enhanced by a family/garden room and a charming conservatory which is perfect for lounging or enjoying meals.

Style and functionality combine in the kitchen which has sleek countertops and modern appliances.

The bedrooms are comfortable retreats with the accent on relaxation and privacy.

A modern bathroom, en-suite and downstairs shower room and toilet complete the accommodation.

Families looking for a house with a garden will find well-maintained grounds in which to relax or play at this property where there is off-road parking for two cars.

The property at Grangewood Drive, Milford, near Belper is on the market for £500,000.

1. Prime location

The property at Grangewood Drive, Milford, near Belper is on the market for £500,000. Photo: Purplebricks

Drone footage shows the expanse of greenery nearby the house.

2. Bird's-eye view

Drone footage shows the expanse of greenery nearby the house. Photo: Purplebricks

The lounge/dining room offers plenty of space for families to relax and enjoy mealtimes.

3. Contemporary living

The lounge/dining room offers plenty of space for families to relax and enjoy mealtimes. Photo: Purplebricks

A spacious living room is enhanced by the natural light flooding in through large windows.

4. Light and bright

A spacious living room is enhanced by the natural light flooding in through large windows. Photo: Purplebricks

