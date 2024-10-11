The property at Grangewood Drive, Milford, Belper is on the market for £500,000. Marketing agent Purplebricks says: “This spacious home offers modern amenities throughout and sits in a prime location.”
There is a spacious living room and lounge/diner with large windows that bathe the area in natural light.
A part converted garage provides the perfect office/space, dining room or play room. The accommodation is enhanced by a family/garden room and a charming conservatory which is perfect for lounging or enjoying meals.
Style and functionality combine in the kitchen which has sleek countertops and modern appliances.
The bedrooms are comfortable retreats with the accent on relaxation and privacy.
A modern bathroom, en-suite and downstairs shower room and toilet complete the accommodation.
Families looking for a house with a garden will find well-maintained grounds in which to relax or play at this property where there is off-road parking for two cars.
