Derby Gate Cottage at Ashford in the Water is on the market for £1.25million. The property has recently been renovated to a high standard and offers versatile living spaces inside and out.
Four grand reception rooms, five luxurious bedrooms including an opulent master suite with balcony, and a detached garden room that houses a gym, sauna and bar create the ultimate sanctuary.
Beautiful landscaped gardens and scenic outdoor spaces give an opportunity to enjoy the breath-taking beauty of the Peak District.
The property includes two separate single garages.
Derby Gate Cottage, which is listed on Zoopla, is marketed by Fine & Country Derby. For further details, call the agent on 01332 229564.