Five-bed country residence with ultimate lifestyle sanctuary in heart of Peak District invites offers of £1.25million

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
A five-bedroom country residence blending period charm with contemporary luxury nestles in the heart of the Peak District.

Derby Gate Cottage at Ashford in the Water is on the market for £1.25million. The property has recently been renovated to a high standard and offers versatile living spaces inside and out.

Four grand reception rooms, five luxurious bedrooms including an opulent master suite with balcony, and a detached garden room that houses a gym, sauna and bar create the ultimate sanctuary.

Beautiful landscaped gardens and scenic outdoor spaces give an opportunity to enjoy the breath-taking beauty of the Peak District.

The property includes two separate single garages.

Derby Gate Cottage, which is listed on Zoopla, is marketed by Fine & Country Derby. For further details, call the agent on 01332 229564.

Derby Gate Cottage at Ashford in the Water offers nearly 4,000 sq ft of refined living space.

1. Spacious home

The bespoke kitchen with island demonstrates the modern sophistication and master craftsmanship that has gone into the renovation of the property.

2. Hub of home

The lovely dining area has exposed ceiling beams that retain the heritage charm of the property.

3. Formal mealtimes

There are four elegant reception rooms.

4. Relaxing retreat

