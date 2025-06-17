Derby Gate Cottage at Ashford in the Water is on the market for £1.25million. The property has recently been renovated to a high standard and offers versatile living spaces inside and out.

Four grand reception rooms, five luxurious bedrooms including an opulent master suite with balcony, and a detached garden room that houses a gym, sauna and bar create the ultimate sanctuary.

Beautiful landscaped gardens and scenic outdoor spaces give an opportunity to enjoy the breath-taking beauty of the Peak District.

The property includes two separate single garages.

Derby Gate Cottage, which is listed on Zoopla, is marketed by Fine & Country Derby. For further details, call the agent on 01332 229564.

1 . Spacious home Derby Gate Cottage at Ashford in the Water offers nearly 4,000 sq ft of refined living space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Hub of home The bespoke kitchen with island demonstrates the modern sophistication and master craftsmanship that has gone into the renovation of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Formal mealtimes The lovely dining area has exposed ceiling beams that retain the heritage charm of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales