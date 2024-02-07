First time buyers could get a thirty per cent discount on a new home at The Meadows in Boulton Moor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway, which is building 78 new homes at The Meadows, will release three properties under the First Homes scheme next month.

The two-bedroom Joiner house types will be available to local first-time buyers with a household income of £80,000 or less. The homes have a kitchen diner at the back with French doors out onto their own private garden.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The discount will remain in place when the homes are sold on in future.

Bellway’s Joiner house type which will be available at The Meadows in Boulton Moor

Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The Government’s First Homes scheme is an excellent way of giving people the opportunity to take their first step onto the housing ladder. It helps people who might otherwise have thought it couldn’t happen at all, or that it would take many more years of saving to own a home.

“By including a First Homes element at The Meadows, we are supporting first-time buyers today and ensuring there are affordable housing options for the future, as the homes will remain protected for local buyers.

“The emphasis on local buyers will help people to stay in the area they already know, where they already have connections.

“Bellway is committed to providing the homes people need and want in this area. We have played a key role in meeting Derbyshire’s housing requirements, having built hundreds of homes in the county over the last ten years.”

Potential buyers can meet the criteria of being local in several ways, including if they live or work in Derby or have an immediate family member in the city. The national scheme puts a cap on the price of a First Homes property at £250,000.

The Meadows is part of a Bellway scheme to build 245 homes in total along with a new country park. The remaining 167 homes will be on adjoining land in Chellaston known as Holbrook Park. This part of the project will include a further fourteen properties discounted under the First Homes scheme.

The Bellway developments are part of a wider area of land that has outline planning consent for a total of 800 homes and this is expected to generate £9 million of investment in local infrastructure as part of planning agreements for developments there.

The First Homes properties at The Meadows will be released for sale at the end of February. To be considered as a candidate, potential buyers must register their details with the development and then independent financial advisors will determine if they meet the criteria to be eligible.