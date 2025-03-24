First Shared Ownership homes hit the market in Derbyshire town near Mansfield

Interior of a typical Platform home.

Derbyshire homeseekers are being encouraged to explore the brand-new Shared Ownership homes at a five-star development near Mansfield, just half an hour from the Peak District.

Platform Home Ownership is helping to meet the demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the North Midlands, with a mixture of high-quality three- and four-bedroom semi-detached properties available for purchase.

The energy-efficient, versatile homes sit within the small town of Shirebrook, which is surrounded by green spaces, with Bolsover, Chesterfield, and Edwinstowe also within a short distance.

The development will produce 63 homes to meet the needs of a variety of buyers, including first-timers, commuters, downsizers and more, with the Shared Ownership scheme making the dream of home ownership more accessible and achievable.

Shared Ownership allows for a more affordable and accessible route onto the property ladder, with buyers able to purchase a share between 10% and 75% of their home, paying rent on the remainder, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The homes at Shirebrook have been designed and built with modern living in mind, with space, versatility and contemporary fittings and fixings all playing a key part.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The excellent homes at Shirebrook not only provide an easier route for many home seekers to land their dream purchase, but also allow for the perfect mix of rural and suburban living.

“There has been high interest in the properties from the outset, which is no surprise given the quality in build, energy efficiency and amenities of nearby towns and villages.

“We don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so would suggest getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Residents of Shirebrook can enjoy a blend of modern conveniences and traditional charm. The area offers excellent local amenities including independent retailers, a diverse range of dining options, cosy pubs, and high-street shopping.

Families can benefit from access to quality educational institutions, recreational facilities, and well-maintained green spaces.

Excellent transport links connect Shirebrook with nearby Mansfield and providing easy access to larger urban centres like Nottingham, Derby, and beyond, making it an ideal location for commuters and those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Home seekers can find out more about the new homes at an open event on Saturday, April 12, from 11:00 to 14:00. For further details on Shirebrook or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/shirebrook or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.