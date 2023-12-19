First look at new Ashbourne housing development as sales get wrapped up for Christmas

A Derbyshire housebuilder has provided a sneak peek inside its flagship Ashbourne development after batch of surprise pre-Christmas sales.

Hodgkinson Builders has been handed an early Christmas present having sold the first three homes at its highly anticipated Rosarium Heights site.

Rosarium Heights appears to be bucking the traditional trend of a sales slow-down in the approach to Christmas with a small flurry of unexpected November and December sales as the development approaches its final stages of completion.

Robert Hodgkinson, operations director at the firm, said: “We are immensely proud of the homes at this select development.

“House hunters have proved that they agree that what we have created is something special, with three of the 10 properties already snapped up.”

New homes partner Kerri Bywater, of Bagshaws Residential, confirmed that the development, off Clifton Road, has produced three sales in the last month and a half.

She said: “Since the spade was first put in the ground a year ago, there has been much anticipation when it comes to what the finished properties would look like. Buyers have not been disappointed.”

There are 10 homes on the site providing a perfect spread of 2-, 3- and 4-bed semi-detached houses.

Each home will be finished to a high standard with quality kitchens and integrated appliances, oak style internal doors and patio or bi-fold doors onto the rear gardens.

Layout choices include either open-plan living or separate kitchen and living spaces. Generously sized bedrooms and ensuites wrap up the house buying package.

Robert said the firm was also keen to keep the history of the site, recognising the importance of the location within the local community.

Rosarium Heights is named after a cottage that was historically on the site, while individual homes are named after nearby beauty spots – The Dovedale, The Carsington and The Wolfscote.

While the Ashbourne development draws on the firm’s 30-plus years' experience in the industry, this is the first development in the Midlands under the Hodgkinson Homes banner.

The Hodgkinson Builders team, which enjoyed TV fame recently on the BBC3 fly-on-the-wall documentary Brickies, is the big name behind landmark construction projects such as the apartment building on the site of the former Debenhams store in Derby’s Victoria Street.

It is also hailed for its social housing projects as well as the construction of family homes for other property clients – all sectors of the business that continue to thrive.

Robert said: “We are passionate about building the right properties for individual communities and helping those communities to grow and flourish. Reaction to the almost-finished homes has been tremendous and we can’t wait to show off their stunning interiors.

“From a muddy field in Ashbourne just a year ago to the stunning development we have now... we are thrilled by the result. Kerri and the team at Bagshaws Residential are doing an amazing sales and marketing job for us with homebuyers first and foremost.”

As always, Hodgkinson is also championing apprenticeships and trade jobs in the industry.

Robert added: “On any development that we create, we will always be looking for local people first, and we’re always keen to get good people on board.”

Prospective homebuyers are now invited to book a first look around the Rosarium Heights homes. For more information contact Bagshaws Residential, in Ashbourne, on 01335 346677.