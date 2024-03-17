First look as former bar and office building in Chesterfield town centre is transformed into “must have” apartments

The redevelopment of the former Burlington House building on Burlington Street, Chesterfield – which was once home to Tiffany’s Bar and Restaurant – has finished less than a year after work first began.

The vacant building, which also housed offices in the past, has been transformed by property developers ALB Group – creating 55 high-spec apartments.

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a first look at Chesterfield’s latest development today (Friday, March 15), and these photos show how the site has been brought back to life.

Nottingham-based developer ALB Group has achieved a “first” for the company in its conversion of the once run-down, town centre office space.

As part of the redevelopment, an extra floor has been added at the top of the building, providing an additional 13 apartments, many of which have the benefit of a balcony.

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, said he was delighted with the end result.

“The result is unbelievable,” he said. “Not only has it made the existing building look so much more appealing and modern, but it has also created some apartments with fabulous outside space.

“The upper two floors of the building have now been remodelled while the ground floor remains in use for commercial retailers.”

Tenants currently occupying the commercial space on the ground floor include H Samuel, Betfred, and Max Speilman.

Arran said: “It’s the first time we have added an extra storey onto a block, and it’s turned out fantastically - we are very pleased with the results.”

Planners initially turned down proposals to transform the empty upper floor space into apartments. However, exactly a year after that decision, and following alterations to the plans and a reduction in the number of apartments, Chesterfield Borough Council approved the move and the developers quickly got to work.

Since then, the development has taken just 51 weeks from work starting until finish.

“We are extremely happy with how this redevelopment has turned out,” added Arran. “It has transformed the high street, breathing new life in this part of the town, while also providing high specification ‘must have’ apartments for the people of Chesterfield.”

