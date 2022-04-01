First look as Chesterfield’s old Magistrates’ Court is transformed into luxury apartments

The building, positioned between Rose Hill and West Bars, has been renamed Knightsbridge Court.

It was bought by Nottingham-based firm ARC Vantage in 2019 following a deal by Innes England, and it has taken around 18 months to convert the building into apartments.

The scheme will be fully complete by the end of the month, and our photographer was invited to show potential buyers what they can expect at the town’s newest development.

1. 30 flats There are 30 flats on the site, ranging in price from £117,000 to £214,000.

2. History There are some subtle nods to the site's former use as a courthouse - this flooring has been maintained from the 1960s.

3. More reminders of the past Wooden panelling from the old courtrooms has also been repurposed in the reception area.

4. Bedrooms There are apartments offering one, two and three bedrooms for potential buyers.