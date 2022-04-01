The 1960s building has been repurposed after laying dormant for several years.

First look as Chesterfield’s old Magistrates’ Court is transformed into luxury apartments

Chesterfield’s old Magistrates’ Court has been completely revamped, with developers creating 30 luxury flats in the building.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 1st April 2022, 5:12 pm

The building, positioned between Rose Hill and West Bars, has been renamed Knightsbridge Court.

It was bought by Nottingham-based firm ARC Vantage in 2019 following a deal by Innes England, and it has taken around 18 months to convert the building into apartments.

The scheme will be fully complete by the end of the month, and our photographer was invited to show potential buyers what they can expect at the town’s newest development.

1. 30 flats

There are 30 flats on the site, ranging in price from £117,000 to £214,000.

2. History

There are some subtle nods to the site’s former use as a courthouse - this flooring has been maintained from the 1960s.

3. More reminders of the past

Wooden panelling from the old courtrooms has also been repurposed in the reception area.

4. Bedrooms

There are apartments offering one, two and three bedrooms for potential buyers.

