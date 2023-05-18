First chance to visit Derbyshire luxury apartment development this weekend

Elevate Property Group, the firm behind the exclusive Trent Bridge Quays riverside scheme in Nottingham, is opening a sales suite to mark the launch of Phase 1 of its Silk Yard site in Liversage Street, Derby, in conjunction with Derby estate agent Bagshaws Residential.

The move will give members of the public their first up-front glimpse of the vision behind the high-end 258-apartment scheme, including the unveiling of a scale model, CGIs, floorplans, TV screens, sample fixtures and fittings and the chance to quiz the development team.

The Silk Yard, which was designed by award-winning architect Corstophine & Wright, is expected to become one of the most sought-after city centre locations due to its high-quality design, construction and interior fittings.

The development will consist of a mix of studio apartments, starting at around £137,500, as well as one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments, the latter starting at around £260,000.

A shipping container has been lovingly transformed to be the home of the sales suite and is opening, by appointment only, at 9am-12 on Saturday, May 20.

This will pave the way for the completion of the first show apartments on site, which are expected to be ready to view this autumn.

Louise Hutchinson, new homes sales & marketing executive for Bagshaws Residential Derby, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to The Silk Yard for the first time.

“With construction now fully underway, we will soon be witnessing a huge transformation of this part of Derby city centre.

“The Silk Yard is no ordinary development. Without doubt, these are going to be the best apartments in the city. The scheme is particularly unusual, not just because of its exceptional quality, but because it is quite rare to see the larger, three-bedroom apartments being built.”

Although just a stone’s throw from the city’s Derbion shopping centre, the 1.55-acre development sits in a quieter location away from the main roads.

It will provide the option of gated parking with allocated spaces, including some with electric vehicle charging points, while several of the ground floor apartments will have their own outside terrace areas.

The interiors will include additions such as high-specification kitchens with integral dishwashers and fridge freezers, brushed chrome electrical sockets throughout and long-lasting aluminium composite windows and doors.

The Silk Yard will consist of three blocks - of 94, 110 and 54 apartments respectively - which will be built in three phases over approximately two years by Bode Contracting.

One-bed apartments will start at around £150,000, a one-bed apartment with additional study at £220,000, while the two-bed apartments will start from £225,000.

David Hofton, sales director at Elevate Property Group, said: “We are delighted to be playing an important role in Derby’s regeneration with the launch of The Silk Yard site. We expect that with such a broad spectrum of apartment sizes, and with prices starting from £137,500 that there will be something for everyone.”