Final three homes remaining at Whaley Bridge development

Barratt Homes has announced that its Midshires Meadow development in Derbyshire has three homes left to reserve before it is completely sold out.

The three homes remaining on the development are a Tamerton and two Haltwhistle style homes; all four bedroom properties well-suited to second steppers and growing families, available with a Barratt Homes exclusive offer.

The Tamerton is designed to be light and airy with oversized windows. The generous lounge has French doors leading to the rear garden, whilst a fitted kitchen with a breakfast area, a separate utility room, a dining room and a study complete the ground floor. Upstairs are four double bedrooms with en suite to the main, and a family bathroom for greater convenience in a busy family home.

The Haltwhistle is bright and spacious, providing plenty of space for a large family. The glazed walk-in bay opening onto the rear garden brings lots of light into the open-plan kitchen, which features family and dining areas.

A spacious lounge is on the ground floor, in addition to a utility space and an integral garage. Upstairs are four double bedrooms; the main bedroom with an en suite, and the family bathroom.

All properties remaining on the development are available with the Part Exchange scheme for existing homeowners, and a 5% deposit contribution of up to £27,450.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Our Midshires Meadow development has been a great success. Our customers have been impressed with the high-quality properties on offer, but mostly with the excellent countryside location of the community.

“With the available offers on the development, we want to make it easier than ever for interested buyers to access their dream properties.

“The Part Exchange scheme streamlines the house buying process, allowing buyers to avoid the sometimes frustrating property chain and estate agents fees to immediately move into their new property. This plus the 5% deposit contribution adds up to a fantastic offer for our customers.”

Whaley Bridge sits in a gorgeous corner of High Peak with plenty of modern conveniences nearby. Local train services provide access to Manchester in just 40 minutes, which is ideal for commuters and anyone interested in a day trip to the city.