A spectacular grand residence with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, games room, bar and cinema room tops Derbyshire’s most desirable houses on the market right now.

Butterley Grange on Derby Road, Ripley, is a substantial home containing five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property, which includes a detached one-bedroom cottage, is on sale for £4.5million.

Luke Billson, property agent at Savills in Nottingham, says: “Butterley Grange is a highly impressive property, with substantial living accommodation and set within over 13 acres of gardens and paddock land. However, the jewel in the crown has to be the swimming pool, with its Venetian plaster, archways and marble effect tiled floor, which makes for a truly superb leisure facility.”

A contemporary family space has been created in a vast open plan kitchen, lounge dining area that has been updated during recent years. Evidently, the current owners love to cook; the kitchen contains four ovens, two dishwashers and three full height wine fridges.

The majority of the reception rooms are very comfortable, homely spaces, whilst the first floor accommodation offers an adaptable layout with many bedrooms comprising of suites as well as potential for an integral, self-contained annexe. A first floor double fronted lounge overlooking the roof terrace has adjoining, open plan dining space; these two rooms could easily become additional bedrooms.

The cottage offers secondary accommodation for dependant relatives or older children requiring independence. Recently refurbished this annexe includes a contemporary kitchen, an open-plan sitting area, lobby and en-suite double bedroom.

Butterley Grange has a walled lawn and pond at the front of the main house while the rear garden is largely lawned with a patio area accessible from the house at various points. An attractive summerhouse has flagstone flooring, heating, lighting and power.

Paddocks bordering Derby Road complete the external grounds.

There are two income generating aspects of Butterley Grange, the main one being the large commercial unit to the east boundary, bringing in an annual income of £25,000 and a small workshop to the southern boundary that brings in an annual income of £7000 per annum.

For more details, call Savills on 0115 647 0755.

Butterley Grange is approached via a 500ft driveway from the main road.

This fabulous indoor swimming pool is set in an 1800sq ft room finished in Venetian plaster with arched walkways. A shower, sauna and changing room are directly off the pool area.

There is ample space for a snooker or pool table in this room which features a multi-media wall.

Your own private bar for entertaining house guests. Just slide open the doors from the games room and take your pick of cocktails and comfortable seats.

