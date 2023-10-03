News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Farmhouse in rural Derbyshire with planning permission to convert outbuildings and 7.5acres of land is on sale for more than £1million

A 19th century farmhouse in rural Derbyshire that has outbuildings with planning permission for conversion plus seven and a half acres of land is open to offers of more than £1million.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:55 BST

The property at Broxendale Farm, Middleton, near Wirksworth retains period features including original fireplaces, sash windows, farmhouse latch doors and original tiled flooring.

Estate agent Fine & Country says: “The house itself flows seamlessly from room to room with a lovely air of light and space. There is a collection of impressive reception areas providing versatility, perfect for casual and formal gatherings alike, and the staircase flows from floor to floor giving access to five spacious bedrooms.

"In addition to the accommodation, this property also benefits from a collection of outbuildings where renovation works have already commenced. Planning is in place for the erecting of garages, further accommodation, a swimming pool, agricultural barn and stabling."This really is an exciting opportunity to acquire such a charming period home in one of the most enviable and sought after locations in Derbyshire. Rarely do we see a setting so picturesque, one which offers the chance of secluded rural living, yet close to all amenities the local towns offer."

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property has formal gardens, orchard and pastureland and enjoys panoramic views over rolling countryside.

A three stable barn offers potential equestrian usage.

For further information contact Fine & Country – Derby on 01332 229564.

The freehold farmhouse with a range of outbuildings and 7.52 acres of land welcomes offers in excess of £1.2million.

1. Broxendale, Middleton, near Matlock

The freehold farmhouse with a range of outbuildings and 7.52 acres of land welcomes offers in excess of £1.2million. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The original building was constructed in the 19th century and the current owners added a single-storey extension in 2016 consisting of a garden room, a home office with kitchenette, wc and storage.

2. Front aspect

The original building was constructed in the 19th century and the current owners added a single-storey extension in 2016 consisting of a garden room, a home office with kitchenette, wc and storage. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An extensive range of wooden storage cabinets and a Belfast sink are contained within the kitchen where there is ample space for a range cooker.

3. Kitchen

An extensive range of wooden storage cabinets and a Belfast sink are contained within the kitchen where there is ample space for a range cooker. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The cosy dining room mirrors the rustic charm of the farmhouse.

4. Dining room

The cosy dining room mirrors the rustic charm of the farmhouse. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireMiddletonZoopla