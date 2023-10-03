Estate agent Fine & Country says: “The house itself flows seamlessly from room to room with a lovely air of light and space. There is a collection of impressive reception areas providing versatility, perfect for casual and formal gatherings alike, and the staircase flows from floor to floor giving access to five spacious bedrooms.

"In addition to the accommodation, this property also benefits from a collection of outbuildings where renovation works have already commenced. Planning is in place for the erecting of garages, further accommodation, a swimming pool, agricultural barn and stabling."This really is an exciting opportunity to acquire such a charming period home in one of the most enviable and sought after locations in Derbyshire. Rarely do we see a setting so picturesque, one which offers the chance of secluded rural living, yet close to all amenities the local towns offer."