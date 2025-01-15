The property on an elevated 2.6-acre plot in Darley Dale is now on sale for £1.45million. A spokesperson for marketing agents Fisher German describes Hallmoor as “an immaculately presented modern country home, enjoying open plan living and high specification finishes with wonderful views.”

There is a games room and bar, shower room and seating area above the property’s two double garages.

In the main house, a home cinema system is a feature of the spacious sitting room, four bedrooms have ensuites and the first-floor living kitchen boasts black cabinetry beneath quartz worktops.

A large terrace area and adjoining lawn to the south of the house offers space for relaxing and entertaining.

The property is approached via automated gates opening onto a long, sweeping driveway which leads through the grounds to a courtyard where there is ample parking.

For more details about Hallmoor, which is listed on Zoopla, call Fisher German on 01530 658329.

1 . Beautiful setting Hallmoor is set in 2.6 acres containing established grounds, a paddock and an orchard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Stylish design The open-plan living kitchen is on the first floor and boasts black cabinetry set beneath quartz worktops, an electric Aga and a breakfast area with a central island.There is a large sitting and dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Relaxing space The sitting area adjacent to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales