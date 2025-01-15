The property on an elevated 2.6-acre plot in Darley Dale is now on sale for £1.45million. A spokesperson for marketing agents Fisher German describes Hallmoor as “an immaculately presented modern country home, enjoying open plan living and high specification finishes with wonderful views.”
There is a games room and bar, shower room and seating area above the property’s two double garages.
In the main house, a home cinema system is a feature of the spacious sitting room, four bedrooms have ensuites and the first-floor living kitchen boasts black cabinetry beneath quartz worktops.
A large terrace area and adjoining lawn to the south of the house offers space for relaxing and entertaining.
The property is approached via automated gates opening onto a long, sweeping driveway which leads through the grounds to a courtyard where there is ample parking.
For more details about Hallmoor, which is listed on Zoopla, call Fisher German on 01530 658329.
