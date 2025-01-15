Family home on the market for £1.45million has games room with bar, a paddock, an orchard and far-reaching views of Derbyshire countryside

Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Sitting in a picturesque location with far-reaching views of gorgeous Derbyshire countryside, Hallmoor is a beautifully presented family home with established grounds, a paddock and an orchard.

The property on an elevated 2.6-acre plot in Darley Dale is now on sale for £1.45million. A spokesperson for marketing agents Fisher German describes Hallmoor as “an immaculately presented modern country home, enjoying open plan living and high specification finishes with wonderful views.”

There is a games room and bar, shower room and seating area above the property’s two double garages.

In the main house, a home cinema system is a feature of the spacious sitting room, four bedrooms have ensuites and the first-floor living kitchen boasts black cabinetry beneath quartz worktops.

A large terrace area and adjoining lawn to the south of the house offers space for relaxing and entertaining.

The property is approached via automated gates opening onto a long, sweeping driveway which leads through the grounds to a courtyard where there is ample parking.

For more details about Hallmoor, which is listed on Zoopla, call Fisher German on 01530 658329.

Hallmoor is set in 2.6 acres containing established grounds, a paddock and an orchard.

1. Beautiful setting

The open-plan living kitchen is on the first floor and boasts black cabinetry set beneath quartz worktops, an electric Aga and a breakfast area with a central island.There is a large sitting and dining area.

2. Stylish design

The sitting area adjacent to the kitchen.

3. Relaxing space

A grand reception hall opens into a formal seating area with open fireplace.

4. Warm welcome

