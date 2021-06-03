Families settle into Chesterfield's first modular-build homes

Ten new properties have been added to Chesterfield Borough Council’s housing stock after Fortem completed the ten-plot modular housing scheme at Heaton Court – making them the first properties of their kind in the borough.

The new sustainable housing, which is built off site and then transported to its location, offers the council a variety of affordable house types for local families. The innovative construction approach is becoming more popular in the UK and following this first successful development in Chesterfield, this approach will feature in the borough’s future plans to meet local housing need.

The new housing development at Heaton Court includes two four bed town houses, four three bed houses and four two bed houses – all of which were added to the council’s housing stock and let to local families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modular housing scheme at Heaton Court

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said, “We’re pleased to see families settling into their new homes at Heaton Court. We’re committed to meeting the housing needs of local people – now and in the future – and these new properties will provide affordable, modern and accessible homes for families in our borough.

“As is the case across the country, we need more homes to meet the future needs of our communities and we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to achieve this locally. Building homes this way it creates less disruption on site for local communities and the end result is a much more sustainable and environmentally sound home.

“Living in a warm and energy efficient home is not only better for our planet, it will also reduce costs to run the property, offering affordable warmth to our tenants.”

Chesterfield Bourgh Council is committed to ensuring that all its housing stock is as energy efficient as possible, in response to the climate emergency that was declared by council leaders in July 2019. The lifecycle carbon emissions of the modular homes are around 12% lower, and it takes around 20% less energy to heat them compared to those that are traditionally built.

The development is the first of its kind in the town

Electric charging points were provided to each dwelling as well as bird boxes and hedgehog runs in the gardens to support local wildlife. Landscaping works have also been completed across the site to allow off street parking and as much green space as possible.

The project has been a collaborative effort between Fortem and the council to ensure the quality of the modular builds was to the highest standard for tenants, whilst adhering to strict Government guidelines to build safely through Covid-19. Works were procured via Procurement Hub’s Built Environment Framework.