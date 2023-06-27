Eye-catching Grade II listed seven-bed guest house in north Derbyshire town welcomes potential buyers

Fancy owning a lovely old house where you can run a business? If so, then this Grade II listed property in a Derbyshire town could be right up your street.

The Old Rectory Guest House on Church Street, Staveley, is on the market with a guide price of £700,000. It offers potential buyers with an interest in business the opportunity to maintain its current role, operate it as an Airbnb or as a house of multiple occupancy.

Oozing character and charm the semi-detached property includes inglenook fireplaces in the kitchen and lounge, a deep well in the conservatory and handmade window shutters in the front facing bedrooms which have views over St John’s Baptist Church.

Seven bedrooms and five bathrooms are included in the accommodation which is arranged over three floors.

Subject to an undisclosed reserve price, this property is offered through the Modern Method of Auction. Should you view, offer or bid your data will be shared with the auctioneer, iamsold. This method requires both parties to complete the transaction within 56 days, allowing buyers to proceed with mortgage finance (subject to lending criteria, affordability and survey).

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by William H. Brown. For more details, call 01246 398058.

The semi-detached Grade II listed property on Church Street, Staveley is currently run as a guesthouse.

The bespoke kitchen has fitted units with a sunken Belfast sink. A double oven range cooker is housed in an inglenook fireplace with oak timber beam above.

The conservatory was added five years ago to create space for guest dining. It has underfloor heating and a deep well.

High ceilings with decorative cornices, an inglenook fireplace, parquet flooring and handmade window shutters are features of the lounge.