Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Sutton Court Lodge, 2 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Crown lift one ash tree to 4m and remove dead branches over site to north, crown lift one lime tree to 7m to north of site leaving canopy clearance of 3m from Ark Tavern roof line and 1.5m from gable and trim ivy on north of stem back to the stem.

Ark Tavern, Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Crown lift four beech trees to provide 5m height clearance over car park and 2.5m over beer garden and access and on one of them reduce lateral branch to north-east growing towards pub by 1m to suitable side branch, remove basal epicormic growth of one ashetree to 2m.

1 Swithland Close, Hasland: Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory to match existing house.

Verge outside M1 Commerce Park, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project.

The Little Castle, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: One off illuminated post sign, three sets of individual 3D letters, two off sign written text ad log and two off correx unit signs.

Inkersall Green sports pavilion, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Demolition of traditionally built single storey sports pavilion.

Brimington Medical Centre, Foljambe Road, Brimington: Single storey extension to provide additional consulting rooms.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

1 Storforth Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of single storey extension. Conditional permission.

Northwood Tissue, Goytside Works, Goyt Side Road, Chesterfield: External alterations to warehouse building involving the replacement of the roof structure, outdoor wall structure and the cladding. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Amber Croft, Main Road, Higham: Intention to remove two trees.

44 High Street, Killamarsh: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey rear extension.

7 Ash Close, Killamarsh: Erection of a two storey side extension and a single storey rear extension to the existing dwelling, along with associated minor internal alterations.

63 Church Lane, North Wingfield: Change of use of garden summer house to a mixed use of ancillary domestic use and holistic health treatments.

55A Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor: Change of use from hairdressers to annex for No 55 with extension and roof alterations.

Marriott Drilling, Springwater House, Old Pit Lane, Danesmoor: Formation of concrete base and siting of steel shot blasting container with shot storage silo. Use of existing commercial building for siting of spraying booth.

141 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of the existing residential dwelling and the construction of a bespoke new self-build detached home.

26A Garden House, Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland: Application for determination of a high hedges complaint.

39 Bloomery Way, Clay Cross: Log cabin change of use from domestic family use to nail bar.

Hornthope Cottage, Setcup Lane, Eckington: Reserved Matters application (proposed access, appearance, scale, layout) for three detached houses and consider landscape.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Club house, Renishaw Park Golf Club, Mill Lane, Renishaw: Notification of intention to remove tree. No objection.

55 Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Change garage flat roof to a pitched roof. Conditionally approved.

10 Valley Rise, Barlow: Ground floor front extension and wc window in side elevation. Conditionally approved.

12 Gosforth Close, Dronfield: Erection of a single storey rear extension, conversion of existing carport to habitable room and a new porch entrance. Conditionally approved.

25 Bramley Road, Marsh Lane: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey rear extension. Approved.

Grange Hall Farm, Barlow Grange Lane, Barlow: Demolition and re-siting of the boundary wall. Conditionally approved.

29 High Street, Dronfield: Alterations to an existing rear window forming new double doors. New boundary fencing to the garden and removal of an existing tree to the front driveway. Conditionally approved.

Combine House, Bumpmill Lane, Shirland: Conversion of former cowshed to a two bedroomed dwelling. Conditionally approved.

All Saints Parish Church, Church Street, Ashover: Application for advertising consent for a 2.1m x 0.95m noticeboard. Conditionally approved.

Mickley Convenience Store, Bronte Street, Stretton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker. Conditionally approved.

Central England Co-operative Society, Pinfold Street, Eckington: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation of supermarket. Conditionally approved.

71 West Street, Eckington: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation. Conditionally approved.

The Corner Pin, Station Road, Morton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker. Conditionally approved.

Somerset House, 1 Top Road, Calow: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation. Conditionally approved.

43 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker. Conditionally approved.

Central England Co-operative, Main Road, Renishaw: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation of supermarket. Conditionally approved.

21 Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation of supermarket. Conditionally approved.

11 Church Street, Pilsley: Retrospective application for siting an InPost Parcel Locker to front elevation. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Land to the rear of 8 Neale Street, Clowne: Outline planning application for the erection of four dwellings including layout and access.

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover: Cut back overhanging branches of seven trees.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

40 Market Place, Bolsover: Proposed external door and frame to the north-east elevation. Granted conditionally.

50 Pattison Street, Shuttlewood: Conversion of house into children’s home for one child. Granted conditionally.

Land to the rear of 118 and 120 Market Street, South Normnton: Proposed five residential assisted living bungalows and site office. Granted conditionally.

Outbuildings west of 7 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Conversion of former outbuildings and stables to the Gate Inn public house to four one bedroom dwellings. Granted conditionally.