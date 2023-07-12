Exclusive £450,000 home that offers a refined countryside lifestyle on Derbyshire border

If you are seeking a refined countryside lifestyle, look no further than this exclusive detached home which offers both luxury and space.

It is located in the village of Selston, on the Derbyshire border, which is renowned for its mix of rural charm and suburban convenience. And it could not be better represented than by this four-bedroom, three-storey home on Meadow View, a private drive off Nottingham Road.

Offers in the region of £450,000 are being invited by Alfreton-based estate agent Amber Homes, which drools over the property’s “countryside setting, close proximity to idyllic walks and large rear garden”.

An Amber Homes spokesman said: “It is ideal for those who appreciate the beauty of nature. Picturesque landscapes surround the area, allowing you to immerse yourself in the tranquility of the area. Embrace this exceptional opportunity because it offers the epitome of countryside living.”

To get a feel of the detached home, check out our photo gallery. Start on the lower floor, where a hall leads you to a kitchen that spans the width of the property. There is also a sitting room, a utility room and a WC.

The ground floor comprises a grand entrance hall, large lounge, WC and office, which could be customised to meet your needs. On the second floor, you will find all four double bedrooms, which all offer natural light and ample storage. The master is particularly impressive, featuring en suite facilities and a mini-balcony.

The property has been impeccably maintained throughout, with every detail attended to. The downstairs and the wet rooms even benefit from underfloor heating.

Outside, a sizeable driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a garage. At the back, the enclosed garden is a terrific size, giving endless possibilities for relaxation and recreation.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64918660

