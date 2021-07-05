'Exceptional' six-bedroom Chesterfield home boasts large drawing room, luxurious master bedroom suite and its own orchard - and its yours for £1.5m

Hart Lodge stands in “an impressive position on a private plot totalling about 1.5 acres”, off Matlock Road, Walton, according to its listing on property website Zoopla.

It says: “This magnificent six-bedroom property presents a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional family home of grand proportions with beautiful countryside views.”

The accommodation, totalling more than 5,000 sq feet is set across three floors.

Ground-floor highlights include the three main reception rooms, “which include an exceptionally spacious living kitchen with high quality appliances”, a large drawing room with a marble fireplace and a separate lounge.

Zoopla says: “The first floor contains a luxurious and extensive master bedroom suite spanning the length of the house and three further well-proportioned bedroom suites.

“The living space extends to the second floor, providing versatile spaces and incorporating a fifth bedroom, contemporary family bathroom and a dressing room with more than ample fitted storage and having the potential to be used as a sixth bedroom.”

A double garage is attached to the property from the sweeping driveway. Outside there is also a large garden, vegetable patch, rear terrace and orchard, while “timber gates open to a paddock with access to a woodland area and Birdholme Brook”.

The property is on the market with Blenheim Park Estates, for a price of £1.5 million.

1. Matlock Road, Walton The property is located just off the A632 Matlock Road on the southern edge of Walton. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Entrance hall A grand entrance hall with a side facing UPVC double glazed sash window, coved ceiling, recessed lighting, wall mounted light points, central heating radiators, deep skirtings and Porcelanosa tiled flooring. Oak doors open to the WC, study, living kitchen and two storage cupboards. Double oak doors also open to the drawing room and lounge. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Drawing room A drawing room is of "large proportions", with side-facing upvc, double-glazed sash windows and a rear-facing bay window. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Lounge A versatile reception room, which could be used as a lounge or formal dining, the lounge has front-facing upvc, double-glazed sash windows, coved ceiling, central heating radiators, deep skirtings and Porcelanosa tiled flooring. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo