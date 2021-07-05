'Exceptional' six-bedroom Chesterfield home boasts large drawing room, luxurious master bedroom suite and its own orchard - and its yours for £1.5m
A six-bedroom, detached property on the market near Chesterfield is described as an “exceptional family home of grand proportions”.
Hart Lodge stands in “an impressive position on a private plot totalling about 1.5 acres”, off Matlock Road, Walton, according to its listing on property website Zoopla.
It says: “This magnificent six-bedroom property presents a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional family home of grand proportions with beautiful countryside views.”
The accommodation, totalling more than 5,000 sq feet is set across three floors.
Ground-floor highlights include the three main reception rooms, “which include an exceptionally spacious living kitchen with high quality appliances”, a large drawing room with a marble fireplace and a separate lounge.
Zoopla says: “The first floor contains a luxurious and extensive master bedroom suite spanning the length of the house and three further well-proportioned bedroom suites.
“The living space extends to the second floor, providing versatile spaces and incorporating a fifth bedroom, contemporary family bathroom and a dressing room with more than ample fitted storage and having the potential to be used as a sixth bedroom.”
A double garage is attached to the property from the sweeping driveway. Outside there is also a large garden, vegetable patch, rear terrace and orchard, while “timber gates open to a paddock with access to a woodland area and Birdholme Brook”.
The property is on the market with Blenheim Park Estates, for a price of £1.5 million.