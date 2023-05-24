Estate agents see huge spike in people wanting to swap Sheffield city life for move to Chesterfield

Redbrik Estate Agents said that their database shows a spike in people looking to move from Sheffield city centre to Chesterfield, with more than 200 people living in the area recently beginning the hunt for a property in the town.

Chesterfield is becoming an increasingly popular place to settle down, with Google searches for ‘properties for sale in Chesterfield’ rising by 196% in the last year.

This comes as a host of new events, including Sheffield’s renowned Peddler Market, are heading to Chesterfield this summer. A number of independent businesses, such as The Batch House and Pizza Pi, have also launched – helping to bolster the town’s food and drink scene.

Jessica Risorto, director at Redbrik, said: “It’s great to see so much interest in Chesterfield at the moment and so many people looking to move there as there is so much going on.

“Lots of young people choose to continue living in the city after they finish university as they don’t want to give up their exciting lifestyle, but more people are now realising that moving slightly further away doesn’t mean they have to give up on all the benefits of city living. In fact, they can have all those benefits with the advantage of the beautiful Peak District on their doorstep and more square footage for their money.”

Peddler Market arrives in the town next month, and is being held in Chesterfield’s New Square. The street food event, which usually takes place in Sheffield’s Kelham Island, is one of the country’s largest food markets – and regularly pulls in 8,000 visitors.

Jessica added: “It’s amazing to see so much investment in Chesterfield and so many new offerings which are making a real difference in attracting people to the town – and bringing a slice of the city to the area. Coupled with recently being named one of the best places to raise a family in the country, Chesterfield is well and truly on the map!”

