However, now the holiday is coming to an end for some buyers.

It meant the threshold for stamp duty – the tax payable on property purchases – was raised from £125,000 to £500,000, which meant home-buyers paid no duty on the first £500,000 of the purchase price, as long as completion was by June 30, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From July 1, the threshold falls to £250,000, before returning to its pre-pandemic level of £125,000 at the end of September.

Property website Rightmove estimates 1.3 million buyers have benefited from the tax break, with the average asking price for a home rising almost £16,000 over the period – the average price in Chesterfield has risen 11.1 per cent in a year, from £156,491 to £173,885, according to the latest UK house price index.

Loss will not be catastrophic

While the holiday has boosted the market, its loss will not be catastrophic, according to estate agents, who say the desire to move is still strong as more of us seek extra space, gardens and a rural setting as a hangover from lengthy lockdowns.

The stamp duty holiday has boosted the housing market, research shows.

Mat Barnes, sales and lettings director at Hunters, Chesterfield town centre, said: “Generally speaking, the market is still strong for the middle market, up to £300,000. However, over that it has started to stall somewhat, but is still active. But maybe we’ll see a return to ‘normal’ now.”

Gráinne Gilmore, property website Zoopla’s head of research, said: “The busy market is being driven by a once-in-a-generation re-assessment of home as a result of the pandemic. This has led thousands of households to reflect on how and where they want to live.”

Tim Bannister, Rightmove director of property data, said: “Over the past few months, the race for space has overtaken the race to beat the stamp-duty deadline.

“Activity is still strong despite this first phase of the holiday coming to an end in England, as prior to the extension being announced there was already a huge group of buyers deciding to move, regardless of the holiday.”

Mat Barnes, sales and lettings director at Hunters estate agents, Burlington Street, Chesterfield town centre

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.