Derry House, Back School Lane, Greenway Lane, Matlock boasts five bedrooms and a double garage with accommodation above which could serve as a home office or additional living space.

Escape to the country with this impressive £1.25million property on edge of Peak District

How about this for stylish living? This stunning house sits in half an acre of beautiful gardens and is surrounded by open fields and picturesque views across the Derbyshire Dales.

By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT

Derry House on Back School Lane, Greenway Lane, Hackney, is tucked away on an exclusive private road where it is one of three luxury detached properties. Estate agent Dales & Peaks says: “Grand, elegant and in the most tranquil of locations, Derry House is an imposing and bespoke five bedroom detached residence.”

The property, which is on the market for £1,250,000, boasts an orangery overlooking the garden, a formal lounge and dining room, a snug and an island kitchen with separate utility room.The bedrooms are generously sized and there are three bathrooms include two ensuite shower rooms.

A detached double garage offers accommodation above, ideal for working from home or additional living space.

The large landscaped garden at the rear has a summer house enjoying the picturesque views. A generous driveway provides ample off-road parking at the front of the house.

For further details, call Dales & Peaks on 01629 701297.

The beautifully proportioned facade that greets visitors on the approach to the house.

1. Front view

The beautifully proportioned facade that greets visitors on the approach to the house. Photo: Dales & Peaks

Drone footage captures the landscaped gardens at the back and the open fields that surround the property.

2. Bird's-eye view

Drone footage captures the landscaped gardens at the back and the open fields that surround the property. Photo: Dales & Peaks

The ideal place to live if you are looking for peace and quiet.

3. Tranquil location

The ideal place to live if you are looking for peace and quiet. Photo: Dales & Peaks

The kitchen has been tastefully modernised to include an island where residents can enjoy an informal meal or snack.

4. KItchen

The kitchen has been tastefully modernised to include an island where residents can enjoy an informal meal or snack. Photo: Dales & Peaks

Peak DistrictDerbyshire DalesDerry