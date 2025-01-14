Entertain guests in style at Derbyshire house with eye-catching outdoor entertainment area - on the market for £675,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:27 BST

A house with an impressive outdoor entertainment area is up for sale in a Derbyshire village.

The four-bedroom residence at Alfreton Road, Little Eaton is the perfect place for those who want to wine and dine their guests in style. There is a solid larch bar, a log-burning stove and a barbecue space for drinks and meals outside.

On the market for £675,000 with Purplebricks, the house offers stylish and spacious accommodation that is ideally suited for modern family life. The kitchen with granite worktop and a breakfast bar offers integrated appliances including a gas hob, double oven and a wine cooler.

A spacious sitting/garden room with a log burning stove provides the perfect place to unwind. The master bedroom has fitted wardobes and another of the bedrooms is currently kitted out as a study. There is a wealth of high-end features throughout the property including a built-in TV/satellite/media system, full CCTV system, an intruder alarm and light sensors.

The detached house at Alfreton Road, Little Eaton sits on an elevated plot and is surrounded by landscaped gardens.

1. First look

The detached house at Alfreton Road, Little Eaton sits on an elevated plot and is surrounded by landscaped gardens. Photo: Purplebricks

The garden bar is made of solid larch and contains a log burning stove.

2. Raise your glass

The garden bar is made of solid larch and contains a log burning stove. Photo: Purplebricks

Fancy a barbecue? This is the place to be!

3. What's cooking?

Fancy a barbecue? This is the place to be! Photo: Purplebricks

A gas hob, double oven, micorwave and a wine cooler are among the integrated appliances.

4. Standout kitchen

A gas hob, double oven, micorwave and a wine cooler are among the integrated appliances. Photo: Purplebricks

