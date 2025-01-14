The four-bedroom residence at Alfreton Road, Little Eaton is the perfect place for those who want to wine and dine their guests in style. There is a solid larch bar, a log-burning stove and a barbecue space for drinks and meals outside.
On the market for £675,000 with Purplebricks, the house offers stylish and spacious accommodation that is ideally suited for modern family life. The kitchen with granite worktop and a breakfast bar offers integrated appliances including a gas hob, double oven and a wine cooler.
A spacious sitting/garden room with a log burning stove provides the perfect place to unwind. The master bedroom has fitted wardobes and another of the bedrooms is currently kitted out as a study. There is a wealth of high-end features throughout the property including a built-in TV/satellite/media system, full CCTV system, an intruder alarm and light sensors.
