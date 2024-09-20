Endearing home with traditional features and workshop on Derbyshire border

Traditional features, such as charming windows and fireplaces, abound at the four-bedroom house on Selston Road, Jacksdale. But it has a practical side too, with other assets including a purpose-built workshop that could be just the job for DIY enthusiasts or those keen on basing a business at home.

It is on the market for £400,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who describe the detached property as “a perfect family home that you would be proud to call your own”.

The highlight of the ground floor is a living room that is full of character and sits next to an impressive kitchen, with a door that leads to the workshop. There’s also a versatile sitting room and a hallway with stairs to the first floor, where you will find a distinctive family bathroom and four excellent bedrooms, including a master with an en suite. As an added bonus, a converted loft provides ample storage space.

Heading outside, a gated entrance at the front reveals a gravelled driveway providing off-street parking space and leading to a detached triple garage. At the back is a delightful, walled garden with lawn and gravel.

Find out for yourself what all the fuss is about by browsing through our photo gallery below.

Lovely living room with fireplace and bay window There's only one place to start our tour of the £400,000 Jacksdale property -- and that's in this lovely living room. It oozes character thanks largely to its large bay window, which overlooks the rear garden, coving and feature fireplace with log-burner

Versatile sitting room As well as the main reception room, the ground floor boasts this versatile sitting room. It's a cosy space, with a traditional fireplace and window facing the front of the property.

Bright and comfortable The character of the house is typified by the sitting room, which is both bright and comfortable.

Impressive kitchen Let's step into the impressive kitchen now. It is fitted with shaker-style wall and base units, a work surface and inset sink with mixer tap above. The window overlooks the rear garden.