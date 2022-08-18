Eight top tips for moving home safely with a pet in tow
Moving home is a stressful experience for most, and when you have pets to take along too, it needs careful planning. Here are some expert tips to help smooth the way...
From their first glimpse of a packing case, pets will know change is on the way, and may get anxious as a result.
Moving to and living in a new place is as stressful for animals as it is for us, so their needs must be catered for as a priority to help them feel safe and settled.
Stay calm from the outset
Organise your move in a relaxed manner and try to spread packing over several weeks. A chilled approach will reassure your furry family member that you’re not about to run away and leave them.
Sign them up to the local vet
If you’re moving to a new area and will require a new vet practice, it’s important that you get signed up as soon as possible.
Give them their new identity
New surroundings can cause pets to run away in confusion. A collar with a name, address and contact number will help should they go missing. Also, get them microchipped, or if you have already done this, update the new address.
Make sure the right move for you, is right for your pet
Before the real chaos begins, consider the space for your pet. An animal accustomed to closed spaces may experience heightened stress in an environment where they feel exposed. If there is a garden, is it risk-free and fenced? If an apartment, are there regulations to be aware of? Are there potential hazards inside the house to be removed?
Take your pet on a visit before the move
If possible, have your pet visit your new home before moving day and allow them to explore the area. Gradually, they will get used to their surroundings, and its new smells and sounds.
Create a safe place on moving day
Pets are social beings and are easily influenced by our emotions.
On the day of your move, arrange for a room in the new house to be a safe place for your animals to stay in. Fill their quiet space with their favourite items. Recreating their home environment with objects they love will help them relax through this critical phase.
Allow for play time before and during the move. A cat tends to hide when confronted by anything new, so make sure they have a safe haven.
Keep your pet’s routine when you move
Pets are creatures of habit, so change can be tricky to navigate. Maintaining their routine is important. Stick to your dog’s regular walking and feeding times to help them feel grounded and protected.
Allow time for your pet to settle into their new environment
Give your pet time to adapt – this can sometimes take weeks. Try and recreate their living area to its former state and use items like a pillow or blankets that smell like your old home, to help settle them in.
