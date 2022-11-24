Eight photos show spectacular, illuminated winter trail open at historic Derbyshire stately home
A spectacular after dark light trail has opened at Hardwick Hall.
The captivating light trail weaves a 1.5km long route around the grounds at the historic hall.
Visitors are welcomed into a courtyard by ‘Bess’ the original owner of Hardwick Hall where mulled wine and festive street food stalls cook up tasty treats.Once on the light trail visitors can see 3D projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, interactive light play, animated characters, a stunning 3D mapped projection on the building side and much more.In previous years the Luminate event has been at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Margam Park in South Wales and Coombe Abbey Park.Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers said: “It’s a historic building with such character, perfect for an enchanting light trial. The event is something new and different for the area, we hope most people won't have seen anything like it before."
Brona Doyle, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager added: “We are excited to be working with Luminate to create a new magical, intimate and immersive winter light trail inspired by Hardwick's history, people and collections. Wrap up, relax and enjoy this new experience with friends and family at this special time of year.”
Tickets for the trail are now on sale, via the website www.luminate.live where you can also find more information.
A event runs until December 24, from 4.30pm each night.