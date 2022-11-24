Eight photos show spectacular, illuminated winter trail open at historic Derbyshire stately home

Visitors are welcomed into a courtyard by ‘Bess’ the original owner of Hardwick Hall where mulled wine and festive street food stalls cook up tasty treats.Once on the light trail visitors can see 3D projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, interactive light play, animated characters, a stunning 3D mapped projection on the building side and much more.In previous years the Luminate event has been at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Margam Park in South Wales and Coombe Abbey Park.Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers said: “It’s a historic building with such character, perfect for an enchanting light trial. The event is something new and different for the area, we hope most people won't have seen anything like it before."